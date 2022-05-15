Take a Bow Desmond Bane

The Memphis Grizzlies season ended Friday night in a Game Six second round playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies would not have made it to the second round without TCU legend Desmond Bane's incredible regular season and first round playoff performance. When Ja Morant symbolically gave Bane his Most Improved player award to Bane, he was not kidding. Bane made incredible strides in his all around game in his sophomore NBA season, and Grizzlies fans cannot contain their excitement for the future in Memphis.

May 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) flexes after blocking the shot attempt of Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In the Game 6 loss to the Warriors, Bane shot 4-7 (57.1%) on three point attempts, 9-16(56.3%) from the field, and 3-4(75%) from the charity stripe. Bane's decision making and overall basketball IQ is off the charts. His work off and on the ball is astounding. He is efficiency personified.

Despite dealing with a lower back issue during the second round against the Warriors, Bane was able to push through and put up monster numbers in this years playoffs.

Bane was clearly feeling the back pain during games 1-4 of the Golden State series. Remove those games that he pushed through with the bad back, and he averaged 23 points per game in the playoffs when healthy.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson may have won the battle this year, but Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Memphis Grizzlies are feeling confidence about the future. As they should. Morant(22 years old) and Bane(23) are the future best back court duo in the NBA, and they are not the only young stars on this Grizzlies team. Jaren Jackson Jr.(22) and Zaire Williams(20) round out this young nucleus that should lead Memphis deeper and deeper into the playoffs each year.

As the sun begins to set on Steph Curry(34), Klay Thompson(32) and the Golden State Warriors, a new horizon is beginning in Memphis. With each passing year Steph and Klay get closer to the twilight of their primes while Ja and Desmond are just knocking at the door of the best years of their career.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are working to become the undisputed best back court duo in the NBA. By the time it is all said and done, Desmond Bane will have erased the splash brothers from the 3 point history books as well.

Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors on winning an entertaining series. Enjoy it while you can, because your time is almost up.

