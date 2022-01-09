Frogs in the NFL: Regular Season Finale

16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 17, with eight of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded one tackle in a win over the Atlanta Falcons last week. This week, the Bills look to clinch the AFC East against the Miami Dolphins.

Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– Dalton will get the start in the Bears' season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai missed the Lions' Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This week, Detroit closes their maligned 2021-22 season against the Green Bay Packers.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock played on 60% of Houston's defensive snaps in a Week 17 loss to the 49ers. The Texans close out their 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded one tackle in the Raiders' Week 17 upset win over the Colts. Las Vegas fights for a playoff spot in the final regular season game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– The Eagles claimed an NFC Playoff spot in a Week 17 win over Washington. This week, Reagor and the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier played on 37% of the Seahawks' defensive snaps in a big 51-29 win over the Lions last week. This week, the Seahawks finish their season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor was one of the highest-graded tackles in Week 17 according to Pro Football Focus. The Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in pursuit of a playoff berth this week.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams – Play the San Francisco 49ers

– Play the San Francisco 49ers Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs – Beat the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

Beat the Denver Broncos in Week 18. Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens – Play the Pittsburgh Steelers

– Play the Pittsburgh Steelers Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers – Play the Detroit Lions

– Play the Detroit Lions Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers – Play the Detroit Lions

– Play the Detroit Lions Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans – Play the Tennessee Titans

– Play the Tennessee Titans Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Play the San Francisco 49ers

– Play the San Francisco 49ers Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars

Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.