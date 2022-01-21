Skip to main content
Frogs in the NFL: Divisional Round Playoff Action
Player(s)
Joseph Noteboom

Catch your TCU Pro Frogs in NFL Divisional Round playoff action this weekend.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seven TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters that are in the Playoffs. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this weekend, along with Wild Card Weekend performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers) is are on injured reserve, but plays a significant role for the Niners when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes had two pressures on 17 snaps in the Bills' 47-10 Wild Card in over the Patriots. The Bills travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs– whom they beat earlier this year– with a shot at the AFC Championship Game on the line.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang did not play in the Chiefs' 42-21 Wild Card win over the Steelers. Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round with hopes of their fourth-straight AFC Championship Game on the line.

Read More

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom played 33 snaps at tackle for the Rams in their 34-11 Wild Card in over the Cardinals. The Rams travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– The Green Bay Packers had a bye last week after earning the NFC's top seed. They host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in the Divisional Round.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers– The Green Bay Packers had a bye last week after earning the NFC's top seed. They host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in the Divisional Round.

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Howard recorded two tackles and allowed just three receptions on eight targets against the Cardinals in the Wild Card Round. On Sunday, the Rams face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an NFC Championship Game berth on the line.

Oct 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) spikes the ball after a touchdown by running back Darrell Henderson (27) during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
