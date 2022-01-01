Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Frogs In The NFL: TCU Alumni In Week 17 Action
    Catch your Pro Horned Frogs in Sunday action this week. TCU has four active first-round selections playing significant time on NFL rosters and 22 total players on NFL rosters.
    16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 17, with 10 of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

    Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

    Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded two pressures and a tackle in the Bills’ Week 16 win over the rival Patriots. In Week 17, the Bills face the Atlanta Falcons.

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai played all 67 offensive snaps for the Lions in Week 16. The Lions face the Seattle Seahawks this coming week.

    Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock batted a pass down in the Texans' Week 16 upset win over the Chargers. This week, Houston plays the San Francisco 49ers.

    Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded one tackle in Week 16. The Raiders face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

    Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor pulled in two receptions for 15 yards last week against the Giants. The Eagles face the Washington Football Team with a playoff spot on the line in Week 17.

    Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor started and played all 69 offensive snaps for the Colts in a reserve role in Week 16. This week, the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders.

    LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier recorded three QB pressures and a tackle in the Seahawks' Week 16 game against the Bears. The Seahawks host the Detroit Lions in Week 17. 

    Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Played a season-high 24 snaps in the Rams' Week 16 game against the Vikings. He recorded three tackles. The Rams play the Baltimore Ravens this coming week.

    Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow played 51 snaps in Week 16, his second straight week seeing major playing time for Houston. The Texans travel to face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

    Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Missed Week 16 on the COVID/reserve list, but has played a majority of Kansas City's offensive snaps this year. The Chiefs travel to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

    Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

    • Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– Play the New York Giants
    • Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Play the Baltimore Ravens
    • Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens– Play the Los Angeles Rams
    • Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Minnesota Vikings
    • Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Minnesota Vikings
    • Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Las Vegas Raiders

    Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

