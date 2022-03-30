Frogs In The NFL:  When A Saint Goes Marching

TCU ace quarterback Andy Dalton has reportedly signed with the New Orleans Saints for the 2022 season. If so, the Saints will figure as the fourth team Dalton has joined in his professional career.

The terms of the deal come to as much as $6 million, with a $3 million guarantee. Reportedly, Dalton, an 11-year veteran, will serve as Jameis Winston's backup quarterback, as New Orleans re-signed Winston to a two-year deal earlier this offseason. Utility player Taysom Hill will shift from quarterback to tight end.

This news comes after Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Chicago Bears in March 2021 with the prospect of starting. However, Chicago's trade up in the draft to attain Ohio State's Justin Fields changed the arrangement.

Last year, with the Bears, Dalton started the first two regular season games until a knee injury sidelined him in Week 3. Fields then led the field before his own minor injuries repositioned Dalton to starting under center.

Ultimately, Dalton appeared in eight regular season games, starting in six. He finished the season with a 63.1 completion percentage for 1,515 yards, with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Prior to his tenure as a Bear, Dalton played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Beginning his career in 2011, Dalton spent nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, a mutually beneficial partnership that led to three Pro Bowls and five consecutive playoff appearances.

Thus, the legendary Andy Dalton continues to fulfill the promise he so impressively foreshadowed during his time at TCU, a period no Horned Frog will soon forget. Congratulations, Mr. Dalton.

