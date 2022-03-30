Skip to main content
Frogs In The NFL:  When A Saint Goes Marching

Frogs In The NFL:  When A Saint Goes Marching

TCU's Andy Dalton has signed a one-year deal with the Saints

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

TCU's Andy Dalton has signed a one-year deal with the Saints

TCU ace quarterback Andy Dalton has reportedly signed with the New Orleans Saints for the 2022 season.  If so, the Saints will figure as the fourth team Dalton has joined in his professional career.  

The terms of the deal come to as much as $6 million, with a $3 million guarantee.  Reportedly, Dalton, an 11-year veteran, will serve as Jameis Winston's backup quarterback, as New Orleans re-signed Winston to a two-year deal earlier this offseason.  Utility player Taysom Hill will shift from quarterback to tight end.  

This news comes after Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Chicago Bears in March 2021 with the prospect of starting. However, Chicago's trade up in the draft to attain Ohio State's Justin Fields changed the arrangement.  

Last year, with the Bears, Dalton started the first two regular season games until a knee injury sidelined him in Week 3.  Fields then led the field before his own minor injuries repositioned Dalton to starting under center.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ultimately, Dalton appeared in eight regular season games, starting in six.  He finished the season with a 63.1 completion percentage for 1,515 yards, with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.  

Prior to his tenure as a Bear, Dalton played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.  Beginning his career in 2011, Dalton spent nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, a mutually beneficial partnership that led to three Pro Bowls and five consecutive playoff appearances.  

Thus, the legendary Andy Dalton continues to fulfill the promise he so impressively foreshadowed during his time at TCU, a period no Horned Frog will soon forget.  Congratulations, Mr. Dalton.  

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

 

BFC2B79C-6FF1-47FE-AF94-94901D900C31
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 6: Good Ol' Rocky Top

By Barry Lewis18 hours ago
FO30HHuVsAA_ikL
Baseball

Giant Killers: Tennessee Baseball Makes Quick Work Of Top Ranked Ole Miss

By Brett Gibbons19 hours ago
Braydon Taylor
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: The Wild, Wild West

By Barry LewisMar 28, 2022
Weekly Recap logo - FB copy
Basketball

In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

By Ryann ZellerMar 28, 2022
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Frogs Win All Five Matches at LSU Beach Invitational

By Nicholas HowardMar 28, 2022
Twitter: @TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track & Field Finishes Strong At Texas Relays

By Nicholas HowardMar 28, 2022
Twitter: @TCUFootball
Football

TCU Football Pro Day Recap

By Nicholas HowardMar 28, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks players celebrate after advancing to the Final Four by defeating the Miami Hurricanes 76-50 in the finals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center.
Basketball

Men’s Basketball Elite Eight: Cinderella’s Clock Struck Midnight

By Barry LewisMar 28, 2022