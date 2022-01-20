Anna Kwong Named Big 12 Diver of the Week

For the second time this season, Anna Kwong has been named Big 12 Diver of the Week, following her dominating performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Kwong landed first in both 1-meter and 3-meter, with personal bests in both (296.50 and 315.90, respectively).

In addition, the two scores earned her NCAA zone cuts, her third of the season for 1-meter, and her first for 3-meter.

Kwong previously won Big 12 Diver of the Week on December 8.

Other Big 12 winners for the week from the TCU swimming and diving team include swimmers Piotr Sadlowski (named Big 12 Swimmer of the Week on Nov. 8) and Geremia Freri (named Big 12 Swimmer of the Week on Oct. 6 and Oct. 20). Other Big 12 Divers of the Week include Alec Hubbard (named Big 12 Diver of the Week on Dec. 8) and David Ekdahl (named Big 12 Diver of the Week on Oct. 6 and Nov. 3).

And that's not all! TCU has a slew of Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honorees. Jaydon Wuilliez was so named on Nov. 24. Rylee Moore received the honor twice, on Nov. 3 and Nov. 24. Geremia Freri has been most impressive with three honors, on Oct. 13, Oct. 20, and Nov. 3. In addition, David Ekdhal was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Oct. 6 as well as Olivia Rhodes, also on Oct. 6.

The men's swimming and diving team will be back at Austin, Texas, facing the Longhorns, on Jan. 21 at 4 pm, and on Jan. 22 at 11:00 am.

