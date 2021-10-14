Women's Soccer Player Brandie Peterson Receives Big 12 Defensive Honors

Alright, let's switch gears and go to the other field. The soccer field that is. Everyone stand up and give TCU Soccer’s, Brandi Peterson, a standing ovation (Literally stand up!!). She was selected by the league as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. The honor is the third for Peterson this season and the sixth of her career.

Defense is her game. Brandi Peterson is her name. She hasn’t let anything get past her. This isn’t her first time this season receiving this honor. So teams definitely know what she can do and who she is! She was instrumental in TCU registering a pair of shutouts over this past weekend, limiting Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to eight shots each. The Horned Frogs allowed just six shots on goal and surrendered a combined six corner kicks to the Sooners and Cowgirls. Peterson tallied two shots on goal against Oklahoma while competing through all 90 minutes and recorded 87 minutes against Oklahoma State during Sunday's match.

But, it’s not just Peterson. It’s a team thing. The Horned Frogs Women Soccer team has been putting the world on notice lately of what they are truly capable of. TCU (11-2-1) rose to No. 5 nationally by both the United Soccer Coaches Association and TopDrawerSoccer.com. The Horned Frogs hit the road for a pair of matches this week. First up is a Thursday night meeting against No. 14 West Virginia at 6 p.m. TCU will travel to Ames, Iowa for a Sunday afternoon battle against Iowa State at 1 p.m. Both games will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

There has been a lot of standouts this year for this team. Make it to the game and support the Horned Frogs Women's Soccer team. Honored previously this season were Messiah Bright (Offensive Player of the Week, Sept. 14), Gracie Brian (Offensive Player of the Week, Aug. 23), Peterson (Defensive Player of the Week, Aug. 23 and Sept. 7) and Grace Collins (Offensive Player of the Week, Sept. 7).