Skip to main content
TCU Women's Golf:  Nabbing The Gold

TCU Women's Golf:  Nabbing The Gold

TCU's Caitlyn Macnab has been named to the WGCA Freshman of the Year Watch List

TCU Athletics

TCU's Caitlyn Macnab has been named to the WGCA Freshman of the Year Watch List

TCU’s Caitlyn Macnab has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year Watch List, one of only six players nationally so recognized. The decision was announced by the organization on Thursday.

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year, presented by StrackaLine, is annually awarded to the most impressive freshman in Division 1 women’s golf, as determined by a committee comprising a prestigious cadre of women’s collegiate golf coaches. That such a committee has deemed Ms. Macnab worthy of such consideration is quite an honor, indeed.

Hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa, Macnab set TCU season records with 22 rounds of par or better, 126 birdies, 6 eagles and 54-hole score with a 13-under 203. In merely her third collegiate tournament, she finished as runner-up at the Jim West Challenge. Heading into Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Championship, in which, as of now, TCU ranks #11, Macnab’s 71. 2 stroke average (for which she can boast a team best) is on track to break Sabrina Iqbal’s TCU season record of 72.0, set in 2019-20.  

Macnab has five top-three finishes in her last nine tournaments, including three as runner-up. She tied for third at the Big 12 Championship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, Macnab finished 11th at the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Needless to say, the TCU Women’s Golf team and Ms. Macnab herself should be proud. No doubt she has more great achievements ahead of her in the coming years.

Go Frogs! And Congratulations, Ms. Macnab. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

IMG_9740
Football

Football On Rocky Top! Road to CFB's Tennessee Football Game Day

By Brett Gibbons3 minutes ago
Sander Jong of TCU men's tennis team during the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in Champaign, IL on May 19, 2022
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis Dream Season Comes To An End

By Barry Lewis16 hours ago
Clint Foster LUBER
Mem'ries Sweet

WATCH: Sacred Creatures Stopping Traffic At TCU

By Ryann Zeller18 hours ago
The TCU Women's Rifle Team picked up their first victory of the season with wins over Navy and VMI
More Sports

The Rules Reconsidered: The Killer Frogs

By Tyler Brown19 hours ago
BFC2B79C-6FF1-47FE-AF94-94901D900C31
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball: Three Scenarios Remain To Determine Regular-Season Champion(s)

By Barry Lewis20 hours ago
TCU's men's tennis team players Pedro Vives and Juan Carlos Aguilar celebrate the Frogs advancing to the Elite Eight.
More Sports

Men’s Tennis: The Elite Eight Continue Quest For The Natty

By Barry Lewis21 hours ago
TCU Baseball
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball: Multiple Scenarios Possible To Determine Regular-Season Champion(s)

By Barry Lewis22 hours ago
Porter Brown of TCU's Baseball team had a record day with 10 RBIs during the Frogs' rout of Kansas, 30-3, on May 14, 2022.
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: TCU, Tech Surpass OSU

By Barry LewisMay 19, 2022