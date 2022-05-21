TCU Women's Golf:  Nabbing The Gold

TCU’s Caitlyn Macnab has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year Watch List, one of only six players nationally so recognized. The decision was announced by the organization on Thursday.

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year, presented by StrackaLine, is annually awarded to the most impressive freshman in Division 1 women’s golf, as determined by a committee comprising a prestigious cadre of women’s collegiate golf coaches. That such a committee has deemed Ms. Macnab worthy of such consideration is quite an honor, indeed.

Hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa, Macnab set TCU season records with 22 rounds of par or better, 126 birdies, 6 eagles and 54-hole score with a 13-under 203. In merely her third collegiate tournament, she finished as runner-up at the Jim West Challenge. Heading into Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Championship, in which, as of now, TCU ranks #11, Macnab’s 71. 2 stroke average (for which she can boast a team best) is on track to break Sabrina Iqbal’s TCU season record of 72.0, set in 2019-20.

Macnab has five top-three finishes in her last nine tournaments, including three as runner-up. She tied for third at the Big 12 Championship.

Additionally, Macnab finished 11th at the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Needless to say, the TCU Women’s Golf team and Ms. Macnab herself should be proud. No doubt she has more great achievements ahead of her in the coming years.

Go Frogs! And Congratulations, Ms. Macnab.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.