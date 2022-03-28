TCU Equestrian:  Once Upon a Time in the West

It has been a glorious spring for TCU athletics, no doubt boding well for an equally glorious year. The TCU Equestrian team (ranked No. 4), who rode their way through an undefeated February, dominating one top 10-ranked opponent after another, bowed to No. 1 OSU last weekend at the Big 12 Championship. It was a nail-biter, and the decision in OSU's favor landed their direction by a mere two points.

Oklahoma State (11-2) got off to a great start, winning 3-2 in Fences. Raegan Rast earned TCU's first point, with a narrow victory of 164-163, riding Calvi. Sydney Berube had the Horned Frogs' highest score in the event, with a 166-159 win over OSU's Hope King.

TCU rode to victory in Reining, 3-2. Shea Graham, riding Cowboy, secured TCU's first point for the event, 142.5-140. Giorgia Medows also performed well on Cherry, carding a 137.5. TCU's third point was attributable to Jessica McAllister, who managed to outride her opponent 141.5-140.

The score tied 5-5, TCU headed into Flat fiercely determined, but could not quite seal the deal, losing 3-2, the two points compliments of Jacey Albaugh and Ashleigh Scully. Despite earning TCU's highest score in the event, Sydney Berube fell to her opponent 180-173.5.

Going into Reining, TCU was down 8-7. Despite impressive performances from Medows and Payton Boutelle, TCU could not quite carry the win, falling 3-2. Medows, riding Rio, earned the first point of the event for TCU with a score of 153.5-148. Meanwhile Boutelle gave TCU an impressive end for the last ride of the day, winning 152-145 on Vegas.

Next Up: Don't count our ladies out; there is time yet for a happier ending. The Frogs await their fate as the NCEA Selection Committee determines the seeding for the NCEA National Championship scheduled for April 14-16, 2022, at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla.

