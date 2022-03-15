Skip to main content
Beach Buddies:  Fillipone/Hamlett Named CCSA Pair of the Week

Filippone and Hamlett earned their first national pair of the week award

TCU Athletics

TCU athletics has much to be proud of lately:  the baseball team swept Army last weekend; the men's basketball team will be dancing, having received their first NCAA since 2018 as No. 9 seed in the South Region; rifle won the national championship for a second consecutive year; the equestrian team went through February without suffering a single loss, and the men's tennis team won their own national championship that same month.  In addition to all that, for the first time in program history, TCU beach volleyball can boast back-to-back pairs of the week.  Last time, that honor went to Daniela Alverez and Tania Moreno.  Now it goes to Alexis Filippone and Hailey Hamlett.  

Filippone, a senior, and Hamlett, a freshman, posted a perfect 4-0 record at the Horned Frog Challenge (Mar. 5-6), including a dual clinching over No.3 Florida State.  

The Horned Frog Challenge gave Filippone and Hamlett their first opportunity to share and sweep sand together against formidable rivals. The pair overcame duos from No. 3 Florida State, No. 16 Stetson, No. 18 South Carolina and No. 19 Georgia State. The Horned Frog pairing had the clinching point in the match over the Seminoles, the highest-ranked victory in program history, with a three-set victory at No. 3. Their win constitutes the first time TCU has defeated Florida State in program history.

Filippone and Hamlett won three of their four matches over the weekend in three sets, dominating the match when it mattered most, defeating their opponents by an average score of 15-9.67 in the final set.

Simply stellar.  

