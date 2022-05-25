Skip to main content
TCU Men’s Tennis: Fomba/Fearnley Lose Opening Round

TCU Men’s Tennis: Fomba/Fearnley Lose Opening Round

The two Horned Frogs were competing in the NCAA Individual Doubles National Championships

Twitter: @TCUMensTennis

The two Horned Frogs were competing in the NCAA Individual Doubles National Championships

The historic season for the TCU men’s tennis team has come to an end. Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley lost their First Round match on Tuesday evening in the NCAA Individual Doubles National Championships in Champaign, Illinois.

TCU as a team was the No. 1 seed in the team championship. They were eliminated during the Elite Eight quarterfinals last week. Fomba, Fearnley, and teammate Juan Carlos Aguilar remained in Champaign to participate in the individual singles and doubles tournaments. Fomba and Aguilar both won their First Round matches on Monday in the singles tournament. Both, however, were eliminated on Tuesday afternoon as neither won their Second Round match.

Fomba and Fearnley were the nation’s No. 1 doubles pairing in the nation. This was Fomba’s second consecutive season to play in the doubles tournament. He and his partner Alastair Gray made it to the Round of 16 last year. This was Fearnley’s debut in the individual tournament.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The duo met No. 33 Charles Bertimon and Maxence Bertimon, both from Virginia Commonwealth University, in Tuesday’s First Round. Fomba/Fearnley won their first set 6-3 but lost their second set 2-6. This forced a super set tiebreaker which is the first to 10 points. The VCU brothers won the tiebreaker 10-7, ending the season for Fomba and Fearnley.

It was a historic season for the TCU men's tennis team that included the program's first ITA Indoor National Championship in February and a sweep of the Big 12 regular season. Aguilar was a grad transfer after spending four years at Texas A&M. He looks to go pro now that the collegiate season is over. Fomba and Fearnley should both be back as part of the TCU team next season. 

Next up: Both the singles and doubles tournaments continue in Champaign. Both championship matches will be played on Saturday, May 28.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Tommy Sacco of TCU baseball versus Texas Tech on Thursday, April 14, 2022
Baseball

TCU Baseball: The Best Of The Best

By Tyler Brown5 minutes ago
TCU Baseball - 2022 Big 12 Champions
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Tournament Kicks Off Wednesday

By Brett Gibbons11 hours ago
Tommy Sacco, TCU baseball shortstop
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: TCU Ends Season On Top

By Barry Lewis12 hours ago
Juan Carlos "Charlie" Aguilar of TCU Men's Tennis during the 2022 NCAA Championships.
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis: Fomba, Aguilar Lose Second Round Matches

By Barry Lewis12 hours ago
TCU Baseball hoists the Big 12 Championship trophy
Baseball

TCU Big 12 Power Prankings: Anselm's Apologist

By Tyler BrownMay 23, 2022
Charles Schwab Field in Omaha - home of the College World Series
Baseball

College World Series: Latest Projections Have TCU Hosting Regional

By Barry LewisMay 23, 2022
Texas A&M Baseball
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 14: Aggies Soar Into Top 5

By Barry LewisMay 23, 2022
TCU Baseball - 2022 Big 12 Champions
Baseball

TCU Baseball: 2022 Big 12 Champions

By Barry LewisMay 23, 2022