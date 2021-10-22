Swimming and Diving: Freri Receives Two Big 12 Weekly Honors

Congratulazioni! Geremia Freri, a freshman from Verona, Italy, will soon have everyone speaking his native language. In just a few weeks, he has established a name for himself, not only on the TCU Horned Frogs Swimming and Diving team, but in the Big 12 as well.

This week, he was honored with both the Big 12 Men's Swimmer of the Week and the Big 12 Co-Men's Newcomer of the Week honors.

This past weekend, the team participated in the USC Invitational in California where they competed against teams from USC, UNLV, and UC San Diego. Frieri won three individual events, notched three NCAA B cuts, and broke three school records. Just another day in the pool for the Italian.

To qualify for the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held in Atlanta next March, athletes must earn either an "A" cut or a "B" cut to be invited to the championships. "A" cuts receive automatic invitations. The remaining spots are then filled by the fastest "B" cut recipients. The NCAA sets the qualifying times for A and B cuts for each race at the beginning of each season.

In the 500 freestyle, he won with a time of 4:17.71, setting a new school record by 4.66 seconds. His time earned him his first NCAA B cut.

In the 400 IM, he won with a time of 3:49.52, which was just .03 off the school record. This time earned him his second B cut.

In the 1650 freestyle, he won with a time 15:04.35, shattering the previous school record of 15:23.38 that was set in 2012 by Michael Franz. His 1000-yard split of 9:08.94 also set a new school record. The previous record of 9:15.77 was also set by Franz in 2012. Freri notched his third B cut with this win.

His times of 4:17.71 in the 500 freestyle and 15:04.35 in the 1650 freestyle are currently the top times in the nation.

Freri won the Big 12 Men's Swimmer of the Week on October 6, then the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on October 13. His two honors this week give him three consecutive weeks with at least one of the weekly Big 12 honors.

Up next, he, along with the rest of the team, is at home on October 29 for a meet with SMU.

