Women's Soccer Poll Watching: Frogs Drop From Rankings

Nathan Cross/KillerFrogs

After two tough losses, TCU drops from No. 6 to now not being ranked

Last week, the TCU Women's Soccer team had a rough week. They lost their first match of the season at USC on Thursday night. Then in front of a record attendance at home on Sunday evening, they lost to then No. 2 Duke.

After the two losses, the Frogs are now 3-2-1 on the young season with three more nonconference games to play before Big 12 play begins on September 22. 

Last week, in the United Soccer Coaches poll, TCU was up to No. 6. This week, they plummeted entirely out of the rankings, thanks to those losses. This week, West Virginia is now the highest ranked team from the Big 12 (No. 17), and Texas is now in the Top 25 (No. 23). The Frogs' next opponent, Texas A&M, is ranked No. 21 this week.

Head coach Eric Bell had this to say after Sunday's loss to Duke:

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through September 4

1 - UCLA (5-0-0), up 2

2 - North Carolina (5-1-0), down 1

3 - Duke (5-1-0), down 1

4 - South Carolina (4-0-2), no change

5 - Virginia (6-0-0), no change

6 (tie) - Rutgers (6-0-0), up 3; Stanford (5-0-0), up 6

8 - Florida State (2-0-2), up 2

9 - Ole Miss (5-0-1), up 4

10 - Pepperdine (4-0-2), up 4

13 - BYU (3-1-1), down 7

16 - SMU (3-0-2), down 1

17 - West Virginia (3-1-2), up 4

21 - Texas A&M (4-0-2), down 3

23 - Texas (3-1-1), previously not ranked

Big 12 schools also receiving votes - TCU (#27)

