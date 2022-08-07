TCU GOLF: Gums And Schneider Earn All-America Scholars Honor

It is very challenging to be a collegiate athlete, especially a collegiate student-athlete. It is always exciting to hear when an athlete takes honor in their work on and off the field. Their work should be acknowledged and honored because of all the work they pour into the title of being a student-athlete.

These two outstanding TCU golfers, seniors Justin Gums and Jan Schneider, have earned the title of being student athletes because they balanced their busy schedules and took care of business in their classes. As a result, both athletes earned the title of 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars this season.

"To be eligible for the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team's competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university."

These two talented men checked the box on each requirement to earn this award and recognition.

Gums, a California native, was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team this season; he finished with a team-best stroke average of 71.89. In addition, gums finished in the top 10 three times and had a team-best 17 scores of par or better.

Schneider, a native of Germany, competed in six tournaments this season and finished with a stroke average of 74.41. Schneider was also named Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

A huge congrats to Justin and Jan for all the hard work they have poured into the game of golf and school.

