Behind his No. 1 mark in the country in the triple jump, Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, earned Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors.

At the Texas Tech Open & Multis, Mapaya won the triple jump with a mark of 16.48m (54' 1"). He only required one jump to rise victorious in the event and earn the highest mark in the country.

When he was a freshman, the Harare, Zimbabwe native flew to the championship in the triple jump, finishing third with a 16.38m (53-9) jump.

Last season, Mapaya soared to a silver medal, finishing second at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5). The Harare, Zimbabwe native returns this season to defend his national title in the triple jump from 2019.

His victory at the 2019 outdoor national championship is legendary, one for the ages. Mapaya was in third place after his fifth jump, of 16.94m (55-7), going into his sixth and final jump of the night. Then, with one leap, of 17.13m (56-2.5), he surpassed the event leader Jordan Scott of Virginia (17.01m, 55-9.75), to win the national championship, boasting the first TCU national title in track and field since Ronnie Baker won the 60m dash in 2016.

Mapaya broke the school record in the triple jump at last year's NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5). He currently holds both the indoor and outdoor TCU triple jump records and is unlikely to be dethroned any time soon.

So, Mapaya can certainly leap like a Frog. I've no doubt he can spit like one too.

