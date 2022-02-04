Skip to main content
TCU Track and Field: Leap of Faith - Mapaya Earns a Big 12 Weekly Honor

TCU Track and Field: Leap of Faith - Mapaya Earns a Big 12 Weekly Honor

The Horned Frog leapt his way to Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honors

TCU Athletics

The Horned Frog leapt his way to Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honors

Behind his No. 1 mark in the country in the triple jump, Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, earned Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors.

At the Texas Tech Open & Multis, Mapaya won the triple jump with a mark of 16.48m (54' 1").  He only required one jump to rise victorious in the event and earn the highest mark in the country. 

When he was a freshman, the Harare, Zimbabwe native flew to the championship in the triple jump, finishing third with a 16.38m (53-9) jump.

Last season, Mapaya soared to a silver medal, finishing second at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5).  The Harare, Zimbabwe native returns this season to defend his national title in the triple jump from 2019.  

Read More

His victory at the 2019 outdoor national championship is legendary, one for the ages.  Mapaya was in third place after his fifth jump, of 16.94m (55-7), going into his sixth and final jump of the night.  Then, with one leap, of 17.13m (56-2.5), he surpassed the event leader Jordan Scott of Virginia (17.01m, 55-9.75), to win the national championship, boasting the first TCU national title in track and field since Ronnie Baker won the 60m dash in 2016.  

Mapaya broke the school record in the triple jump at last year's NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5). He currently holds both the indoor and outdoor TCU triple jump records and is unlikely to be dethroned any time soon.

So, Mapaya can certainly leap like a Frog.  I've no doubt he can spit like one too.    

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

2EFA3C8E-88BB-4802-A055-B4A718ABCC70
More Sports

TCU Track and Field: Leap of Faith - Mapaya Earns a Big 12 Weekly Honor

1 minute ago
FKnrbVjUYAAa4RS.jfif
More Sports

Plunging the Depths: Three Frogs Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards

2 minutes ago
Feb 1, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) shoots against Texas Longhorns forward Brock Cunningham (30) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: The Crowd Goes Wild

1 hour ago
5D1ACAF5-8DE4-4D57-AD8B-2854EEB73AE4
Mem'ries Sweet

Tony and Rema F.O.R.ever (Part One)

2 hours ago
Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Marquavius Weaver (26) runs the ball for a first down as Navy Midshipmen linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) makes the tackle during the second half at Liberty Bowl
Football

TCU Final Signing Class: 2022 Newcomers, Transfers

6 hours ago
FD6D0F00-C564-4DB9-A434-95C317A3DD64
Basketball

WATCH! TCU Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference

22 hours ago
079FD62E-2AC1-40D4-94B4-3EC836051EA3
More Sports

WATCH! TCU Baseball: Three Press Conferences the First Week of Spring Practice

23 hours ago
C9614D64-B0FE-407F-B9AE-A9254F9FD3C3
Football

WATCH! TCU Football: Sonny Dyke's National Signing Day Press Conference

Feb 3, 2022