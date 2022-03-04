Skip to main content
Meet the Newest Members of the TCU Athletic Department: Women's Triathlon

The TCU women's Triathlon team has hired their first coach and signed four athletes in preparation for TCUs' inaugural season in the fall of 2023.

Originally slated to begin competition in the fall of 2021, TCUs' inaugural women's triathlon season was postponed to the fall of 2023 because of COVID. While the anticipation for TCU's first triathlon meet continues to build for another year and a half, the anticipation of signing the program's first leader and team members is finally over. So without further ado, let's meet the TCU triathlon team!

Coach Jenny Garrison 

Jenny Garrison had been the Triathlon coach at North Central College in Naperville, IL. since 2015. She was their first triathlon coach and built the program from the ground up, which will be her task at TCU as well. While at North Central, Coach Garrison led the Cardinals to three Division III National Championships in 2017, '18, and '19. Her success at North Central earned her 2019 Division III USAT Coach of the Year recognition. Additionally, Garrison was hired as the head women's swimming coach at North Central College prior to the 2020-2021 academic year.

Coach Garrison has over 15 years of personal triathlon experience to draw upon, having represented Team USA in World Championship competition in Australia, France, Switzerland, and Canada. She won overall amateur female honors at USAT National Championships in 2006, placed third at USAT Championships in 2014, and is a two-time finisher at the Hawaii Ironman Triathlon. 

Coach Garrison has hit the ground running since being announced as TCU's first triathlon coach on Dec. 22nd of last year, having signed four athletes to her inaugural squad already.  

TCU Women's Triathlon team-first four signings

Kennedy Calcagno- Calcagno was the first ever triathlete to sign with TCU, with the announcement coming on January 31st. She hails from Elmhurst, IL., a less than 30 minute drive from Coach Garrison's former employer in Naperville, IL. Having originally committed to the University of Denver, Denver's coach had this to say about Calcagno: "Kennedy Calcagno is from Illinois. She is a huge addition for us and will make an immediate impact on our team. She has placed consistently at the top of the Junior Elite Rankings."

Maria Monica Lopez Aguirre- Originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Aguirre was listed as a freshman on Arizona State's 2021 triathlon roster. Arizona State is already 5x NCAA Triathlon champion and the powerhouse program in the sport at the college level. An offer to ASU's triathlon team is akin to an Alabama offer in football, and TCU fans will be hoping Aguirre will bring some of ASU's triathlon success to Fort Worth.

Hannah Ye- Originally from Leesburg, VA., Ye is transferring from the University of San Fransisco where she was listed as a sophomore for their 2021-22 season. Her former coach had this to say about her: "Hannah is on the rise for triathlon. She comes from a competitive swimming background and displayed her potential this past triathlon season. She has what it takes to take training to the next level. That type of development and drive is what really attracted me to Hannah." 

Jenna Buchanan- Buchanan's signing was just announced on Tuesday as she becomes the fourth triathlete in TCU history. She is another athlete hailing from within Coach Garrison's former sphere of influence, coming to TCU from Bartlett, IL., just a 40 minute drive from North Central College. Buchanan finished 3rd among Junior Elite Females in last years Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon  and will arrive at TCU as a true freshman. 

A NCAA Women's Triathlon full travel squad is comprised of 7 triathletes, with Arizona State listing 13 athletes on their triathlon roster. KillerFrogs will keep you updated as the first ever TCU Women's Triathlon roster continues to fill out leading up to their inaugural 2023 season. 

IMG_0250
