Men's Tennis: Big 12 Championship Bracket and Schedules
The TCU Horned Frogs men's tennis team (20-3, 5-2 Big 12) begin play in the Big 12 Championship on Friday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Frogs, winners of the 2023 Big 12 Championship, are ranked number three in the ITA national polls. They also are the third seed in the Big 12 Championship, behind No. 1 seed Texas and No. 2 seed Oklahoma. It marks the ninth straight year the Horned Frogs have been seeded in the top three.
TCU will play No. 6 seed Baylor on Friday, April 19 at noon. The Horned Frogs and Bears have met twice this season. The first meeting was a nonconference match in Fort Worth that TCU won, 4-2. The second meeting came in Waco a part of Big 12 competition. TCU won that matchup, 4-1.
The winner of Friday's match will play the winner of No. 2 seed Oklahoma and No. 7 seed Texas Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Big 12 Men's Tennis Championship Schedule
All times are Central Daylight Time
Friday, April 19 - Quarterfinals
- Match 1 – No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Texas Tech – Noon - Oklahoma wins 4-0
- Match 2 – No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Baylor – Noon - TCU wins 4-1
- Match 3 – No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State – 3 p.m. - Oklahoma State wins 4-2
- Match 4 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 BYU – 3 p.m. - Texas wins 4-0
Saturday, April 20 - Semifinals
- Match 5 – No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 TCU – 3 p.m.
- Match 6 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State – 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 21 - Championship Match
- Championship Match – 1 p.m.
Should BYU Advance to The Final, The Championship Match Will Be Played on Monday, April 22.
