Men’s Tennis: TCU Advances to Big 12 Semifinals
The TCU men’s tennis team (21-3) began defending its 2023 Big 12 Championship title on Friday afternoon, playing Baylor in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seed Horned Frogs beat the No. 6 seed Bears 4-1.
The Frogs are ranked third in the ITA national polls and third in the Big 12 Championship, behind No. 1 seed Texas and No. 2 seed Oklahoma. This marks the ninth straight year the Horned Frogs have been seeded in the top three.
The Big 12 Championship is being played at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma and is hosted by Oklahoma State University.
TCU fell behind early, losing the doubles point, but rallied back to win four straight singles matches. They will now play the No. 2 seed Oklahoma (20-3). The two teams met last month in Norman, and the Sooners came away with a 4-3 win.
Doubles Play – Baylor Won
TCU came out with a different doubles lineup than previous matches. Most notably, Jake Fearnley did not play on Court One with Jack Pinnington but instead on Court Three with Kaj Quirijns.
Pinnington was paired with Pedro Vives on Court One. They finished first, winning their set 7-5.
Baylor, though, would win both sets on Courts Two and Three to secure the doubles point. On Court Three, Louis Bowden and Christopher Frantzen had no problem defeating Fearnley and Quirijns 6-3. Then, on Court Two, Devin Badenhorst and Oskar Brostrom defeated Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted 7-6 (7-2).
Singles Play – TCU 4 – Baylor 0
The two teams split the first sets, with each team winning three. In two of the ones that TCU won, TCU quickly won the second set to win in straight sets. On Court Three, Maxted defeated Badenhorst 6-4, 6-2 to tie the dual at 1-1. Then, on Court Five, Tomas Jirousek defeated Brostrom 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
On Courts One and Six, TCU lost the first set, won the second set, and then won the decisive third set. First, on Court Six, Julian Alonso defeated Marko Miladinovic 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Fearnley, then on Court One, defeated Zsombor Velcz 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-3.
Two matches were unfinished after TCU secured the win at 4-1. Vives, on Court Two, was tied with Tadeas Paroulek 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 2-2. On Court Four, Chan was down a break to Bowden 3-6, 6-2, 3-5.
