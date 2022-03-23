On Target:  TCU Rifle Earns Nine All-American Honors

Four members of TCU's Rifle team earned a combined nine All-American CRCA All-America accolades. For the third consecutive season, Stephanie Grundsoee has been unanimously named first-team All-American. She won three first-team All American honors - air rifle, smallbore, and aggregate. Wow.

Joining Grundsoee are Kristen Hemphill, Stephanie Allan, and Anne White. Hemphill was honored with second-team air rifle and aggregate and third-team smallbore. White received a second-team air rifle accolade as a freshman. As for Allan, a first-career first-team honor awaited her air rifle accomplishments, and she earned an honorable mention for smallbore.

Grundsoee landed in the top 10 nationally in both disciplines as well as in aggregate average, placing seventh in smallbore (588.5), fifth in individual aggregate (1,185.1), and sixth nationally in air rifle (596.5). She finished sixth in the finals at the National Championships and has now earned nine All-American honors in her career.

Hemphill competed in both the smallbore and air rifle finals at the National Championships, placing fourth and third, respectively. A senior, she ended the season in the top 20 in the nation, in both disciplines, 15th in individual air rifle averages (594.0), 18th in smallbore average (585.7), and 14th in aggregate average (1,1798.8). She is now--bow in honor--a 12-time All-American.

Allan made her premier in the National Championships and contributed to the team's victory. She finished 10th nationally in air rifle averages (594.7), 33rd nationally in smallbore averages (582.5), and 19th in individual aggregate averages (1,177.3).

White performed impressively in her first year as a Frog, finishing 12th nationally in individual air rifle averages (594.7), 33rd nationally in smallbore averages (582.5), and 19th in individual aggregate averages (1,177.3).

TCU finished as national runner-up at the NCAA Championships in Colorado Springs. They took home their second consecutive Air Rifle National Championship, and finished third in smallbore.

