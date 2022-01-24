TCU Women’s Rifle: Team Fires Record Score to Beat Ohio State

TCU’s women's rifle team has been having a terrific season and is positioning themselves to be in contention for another national championship. In Saturday’s match, they fired a record-breaking aggregate score of 4,752 which was enough to defeat Ohio State.

The Horned Frogs set new standards in each discipline, shooting a 2,358 in smallbore and a 2,394 in air rifle. Ohio State fired 2,322 in smallbore and 2,372 in air rifle.

In smallbore, TCU shooters finished in the top five positions and had six of the top 10 finishers. Here are how the Frogs in the top 10 finished:

1st - Kristen Hemphill – 591

2nd - Abigail Gordon – 590, a career-high

3rd - Stephanie Grundsoee – 590

4th - Anne White – 589, a career-high

5th - Stephanie Allan – 587, a career-high

10th - Nina Schuett - 578.

In air rifle, again, TCU shooters had six of the top ten finishes, including the top four spots. Here are how the Frogs in the top 10 finished:

1st -Kristen Hemphill – 599, a near-perfect score

2nd – Stephanie Grundsoee – 599

3rd – Anne White – 598, a career-high

4th – Stephanie Allan – 598, a career-high

6th – Nina Schuett – 596, matched a career-best

7th – Abigail Gordon – 594

Kristen Hemphill was the top shooter in the match with an aggregate of 1,190. Grundsoee was second with 1,189; White was third with 1,187.

Next up: TCU travels to Colorado Springs February 5-6 to compete in the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.