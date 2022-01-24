TCU Women’s Rifle: Team Fires Record Score to Beat Ohio State
TCU’s women's rifle team has been having a terrific season and is positioning themselves to be in contention for another national championship. In Saturday’s match, they fired a record-breaking aggregate score of 4,752 which was enough to defeat Ohio State.
The Horned Frogs set new standards in each discipline, shooting a 2,358 in smallbore and a 2,394 in air rifle. Ohio State fired 2,322 in smallbore and 2,372 in air rifle.
In smallbore, TCU shooters finished in the top five positions and had six of the top 10 finishers. Here are how the Frogs in the top 10 finished:
- 1st - Kristen Hemphill – 591
- 2nd - Abigail Gordon – 590, a career-high
- 3rd - Stephanie Grundsoee – 590
- 4th - Anne White – 589, a career-high
- 5th - Stephanie Allan – 587, a career-high
- 10th - Nina Schuett - 578.
In air rifle, again, TCU shooters had six of the top ten finishes, including the top four spots. Here are how the Frogs in the top 10 finished:
- 1st -Kristen Hemphill – 599, a near-perfect score
- 2nd – Stephanie Grundsoee – 599
- 3rd – Anne White – 598, a career-high
- 4th – Stephanie Allan – 598, a career-high
- 6th – Nina Schuett – 596, matched a career-best
- 7th – Abigail Gordon – 594
Kristen Hemphill was the top shooter in the match with an aggregate of 1,190. Grundsoee was second with 1,189; White was third with 1,187.
Next up: TCU travels to Colorado Springs February 5-6 to compete in the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships.
