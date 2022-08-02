TCU Track And Field: Robinson Named New Director

Last week, TCU’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Jeremiah Donati, announced that Khadevis Robinson would be the next director of Track and Field. Robinson returns to his alma mater, where he is in the TCU Hall of Fame and still is one of the most decorated student-athletes in TCU history.

The announcement comes one month after news that longtime director Darryl Anderson was leaving TCU. Anderson had been director of track and field since 2004. In his 18-year tenure, Anderson coached nine national champions, 29 individual Big 12 champions, and had 62 athletes who received 104 All-American honors. At the time of the announcement, TCU fans were puzzled by the announcement. It seems Donati had a plan, and that was to bring Robinson back to campus.

Robinson was born in Fort Worth. He is a 1998 graduate of TCU. He closed his collegiate career on a high note, winning the 1998 NCAA Outdoor Championship in the 800 meters and anchoring the 4x400 meter relay team to a national runner-up finish. He was inducted into the TCU Hall of Fame in 2009.

“I have always wanted to come back home to TCU. This opportunity is a blessing, and I’m looking forward to continuing to develop the program on both the men’s and women’s side and ensuring a positive student-athlete experience. DFW is a great area to recruit and build a team and family.”

-Khadevis Robinson

Most recently, Robinson was the assistant track and field coach and head cross country coach the last five years at Ohio State University. Ohio State won either a men’s or women’s Big Ten Championship every year Robinson was on campus, including the 2022 men’s and women’s outdoor programs, which set conference scoring records. In 2019, Robinson coached Julia Rizk to an NCAA Championship in the mile run. Robinson also coached Nick Miller and school record holder Frank Hayes to Big Ten Championships in the 800 and 600 meters, respectively.

In addition to his time in Columbus, Robinson served as head cross country and assistant track and field coach at LSU (2013-18) and UNLV (2011-12). Robinson has also made a coaching impact beyond the collegiate ranks. He helped foster the careers of some of USA Track & Field’s rising stars while coaching the likes of 2012 U.S. Olympian Duane Solomon.

After college, Robinson enjoyed a distinguished professional career as one of the world’s premier 800-meter runners. He represented the United States at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and then again in 2012 in London. He earned a spot on Team USA at the IAAF World Championships on seven occasions while setting a lifetime personal best of 1:43.68 in his specialty event.

Robinson is a four-time U.S. Indoor Champion (1999, 2005, 2006, 2007) and Outdoor Champion (1999, 2006, 2008, 2009). He is also a six-time silver medalist in the 800 meters at the USA Outdoor Championships, including a pair of runner-up finishes at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in 2004 and 2012.

Khadevis Robinson (USA) runs 1:47:17 in a men's 800m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson won the 1999 USA Indoor Championships and was a finalist at the World Indoor and Outdoor Championships. In 2002, he ran the fourth-fastest time in the world in the 800 meters in Finland with a personal-best 1:44:41. He helped shatter the American and world record in the 4x800 meters at the 2006 Memorial Van Damme with a 7:02.82. He concluded that year ranked No. 1 in the United States and No. 7 in the world in the 800 meters.

“We are very excited and proud to bring Khadevis home,” Donati said. “He is a phenomenal fit on so many fronts for our track and field program and campus. From his time as an active athlete to now as a coach, Khadevis is well respected and known in the sport. He has a trust factor with all the athletes he’s trained. He is also a relationship builder who will develop a positive culture in our program, make an immediate impact in recruiting and engage our alumni and local community.”

