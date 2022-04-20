TCU Men's Tennis:  Best In Court

TCU junior Sander Jong was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Jong performed a perfect 4-0 series last week, helping TCU win their second consecutive Big 12 title after defeating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. In doubles, Jong and partner Lui Maxted triumphed over OSU's Max Verboven and Alex Garcia (Jong and Maxted are ranked No. 11, nationally, as a pair, with a record of 14-4). Jong then grabbed the winning point over Verboven, 6-3 and 6-4, on court three.

Jong and Maxted also performed well against Oklahoma, clinching the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandik. Jong sealed the deal with a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Alex Martinez. His singles victory over Martinez vouchsafed him 19 for the season, a team high.

Additionally, Jong added to his win streak of 10 consecutive singles matches and 8 doubles matches.

When the dust cleared, TCU finished play in the Big 12 with a perfect 5-0 record and will be the top seed at this week's conference tournament, hosted by TCU. They will play at 3 pm on Saturday.

This is Jong's second Player of the Week honor this year--granting that the first was bestowed for his performance in indoor tennis. He was recognized last February, after leading the Frogs to victory in the 2022 ITA Team Indoor Championship in Seattle. Then, Jong won both his doubles and singles matches in the quarter- and semi-final, as well as the final, to help TCU secure its first ever National Championship.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.