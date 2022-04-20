Skip to main content
TCU Men's Tennis:  Best In Court

TCU Men's Tennis:  Best In Court

TCU's Sander Jong has been named Big 12 Player of the Week

TCU Athletics

TCU's Sander Jong has been named Big 12 Player of the Week

TCU junior Sander Jong was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.  

Jong performed a perfect 4-0 series last week, helping TCU win their second consecutive Big 12 title after defeating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.  In doubles, Jong and partner Lui Maxted triumphed over OSU's Max Verboven and Alex Garcia (Jong and Maxted are ranked No. 11, nationally, as a pair, with a record of 14-4).  Jong then grabbed the winning point over Verboven, 6-3 and 6-4, on court three.  

Jong and Maxted also performed well against Oklahoma, clinching the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandik.  Jong sealed the deal with a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Alex Martinez.  His singles victory over Martinez vouchsafed him 19 for the season, a team high.  

Additionally, Jong added to his win streak of 10 consecutive singles matches and 8 doubles matches.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When the dust cleared, TCU finished play in the Big 12 with a perfect 5-0 record and will be the top seed at this week's conference tournament, hosted by TCU. They will play at 3 pm on Saturday. 

This is Jong's second Player of the Week honor this year--granting that the first was bestowed for his performance in indoor tennis.  He was recognized last February, after leading the Frogs to victory in the 2022 ITA Team Indoor Championship in Seattle.  Then, Jong won both his doubles and singles matches in the quarter- and semi-final, as well as the final, to help TCU secure its first ever National Championship.  

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

 

Kurtis Byrne of TCU baseball crosses the plate during TCU's 15-1 win over UT Arlington on April 19, 2022
Baseball

TCU Baseball: You Get A Hit, You Get A Hit, You Get A Hit

By Barry Lewis38 minutes ago
Infielder Trey Lipscomb celebrates with a teammate after hitting a homerun during the Missouri at Tennessee baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 9: TCU Ranked Once Again

By Barry Lewis21 hours ago
TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis Wins Big 12 Regular Season Championship

By Barry Lewis21 hours ago
Caedmon Parker of TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball Wraps Season Series With UT Arlington

By Barry LewisApr 19, 2022
Tommy Sacco of TCU baseball versus Texas Tech on Thursday, April 14, 2022
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Easter Treats For The Purple Teams

By Barry LewisApr 18, 2022
FQo8Af7VsAAa0K0
Baseball

TCU Baseball Is Risen! Frogs Sweep #4 Texas Tech On Easter Weekend

By Adam ShirleyApr 18, 2022
Twitter: @TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track and Field Keep It Rolling At The Tom Jones Invite

By Nicholas HowardApr 18, 2022
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball Completes Another Perfect Season at Home

By Nicholas HowardApr 18, 2022