Weekend Wrap-up: Divers and Indoor Track Compete

With the fall semester coming to an end and finals ahead, many of TCU’s teams have either ended their season or are on hiatus until next semester. Besides basketball, the only other teams in action over the weekend were the divers on the Swimming and Diving team and both Indoor Track and Field teams.

Indoor Track & Field

The men’s and women’s track & field teams began the 2021 Indoor season at the Wooo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Other teams competing included Arkansas, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa, and Washington.

Kasey Staley broke the indoor school record in the pole vault with a mark of 4.10 meters, which placed her 4th overall. The previous school record was 3.96 meters.

Making their collegiate debuts, Jaren Holmes took 1st place in the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 15.72 meters, and Khyasia Caldwell placed 2nd in the long jump with a mark of 6.11 meters. She also finished 3rd in the 60mH with a time of 7.55.

Mariana Martinez (4:55.93) and Jasmin Muhammad-Graham (4:57.30) placed 1st and 2nd in the mile. Ryan Martin had the best time on the men’s side with a personal-best time of 4:15.37, which placed him 4th overall.

Kundai Maguranyanga placed 1st in the 300m with a time of 33.14. Jais Smith finished 3rd in the 60m with a time of 6.78 while Tinotenda Mathiyenga placed 4th at 6.79.

Next up: TCU heads to the Aggie Invitational on January 22 in College Station.

Swimming and Diving

TCU divers competed in the Big Al Invitational in Princeton, New Jersey. On Day One, Faith Harms-Zacharias placed 4th overall on the women’s 3-meter with a score of 277.95. Teammate Connie Deighton finished 10th overall with a score of 254.45. Alec Hubbard placed 8th overall on the men’s 1-meter with a score of 283.15.

On Day Two, Anna Kwong notched her second Zone cut of the season with a score of 267.05 on the women’s 1-meter, finishing 5th overall. Harms-Zacharias was 6th with a score of 261.70. Hubbard finished 6th on the men’s 3-meter with a score of 305.70.

On Day Three, Hubbard led the Frogs on the men’s platform with a score of 297.00, which placed him 6th overall. Deighton placed 8th overall on the women’s platform with a score of 210.00, while Harms-Zacharias placed 11th with a score of 207.95.

Next up: TCU is back in action after the winter break January 14-15, when the women compete against Iowa State in Ames.

Women’s Soccer

The post-season honors continue to roll in for the TCU Women’s Soccer team. Messiah Bright and Brandi Peterson have been tabbed United Soccer Coaches Association All-Americans. Bright was named a first-team performer, while Peterson was named to the second team. TCU has produced five All-Americans in the last two years. Emily Alvarado, Grace Collins, and Yazmeen Ryan received the honor last season.

Upcoming Events:

December 8 – Men’s Basketball vs. Utah in the Simmons Bank Showdown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

December 11 – Men’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M in the Battleground 2k21 in Houston

December 12 – Women’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M

December 18 – Men’s Basketball at Georgetown in the Big 12/Big East Battle

December 19 – Women’s Basketball vs. Incarnate Word

December 21 – Women’s Basketball vs. UC Riverside

December 21 – Men’s Basketball vs. Grambling State

December 29 – Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Southern

December 29 – Women’s Basketball vs. Davidson

January 1 – Men’s Basketball at Kansas

January 2 – Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas

January 3 – Men’s Basketball vs. West Virginia

January 5 – Women’s Basketball at Baylor

January 8 – Men’s Basketball vs. Baylor

January 8 – Women’s Basketball at Iowa State

January 12 – Men’s Tennis vs. UTRGV

January 12 – Men’s Basketball at Kansas State

January 12 – Women’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma State

January 14 – Men’s Tennis vs. Florida

January 14-15 – Women’s Swimming and Diving at Iowa State

January 15 – Women’s Tennis vs. Abilene Christian

January 15-16 – Women’s Rifle vs. Ohio State

January 15 – Women’s Tennis vs. Incarnate Word

January 15 – Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma

January 15 – Men’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma

January 16 – Men’s Tennis vs. Tennessee

January 19 – Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State

January 20 – Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech

“Weekend Wrap-Up” will be on winter break until January 17, as the only teams in action over the Christmas holidays are the basketball teams.

