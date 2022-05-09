TCU Beach Volleyball Season Comes To An End

The 2022 season has come to an end for TCU Beach Volleyball (39-5). The Horned Frogs suffered a pair of 3-2 losses to No. 10-seed Georgia State and No. 6-seed LSU on Friday, in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Nonetheless, the Horned Frogs still had a historic season - a season that will be remembered by a lot and will give TCU momentum going into next year.

TCU ends the tournament tied for 7th place, matching the result from last season while earning the program’s first-ever victory at the NCAA Tournament, earlier last week, in the Round of 16.

The Horned Frogs set program records this season with 39 wins, 14 Top 10 victories, and 21 wins over Top 20 opponents plus they had an undefeated record at home. The season that this Horned Frog beach volleyball squad did on the sand court resembles a little bit to what the Golden State Warriors did on the hardwood court in 2015.

Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno finished the tournament with a perfect 3-0 record, winning all three of their matches in straight sets. They finish their second season together with a 28-6 record, all at No. 1, and improve their collegiate record together to 54-15.

TCU won three matches in straight sets on Friday, two from Alvarez/Moreno and one from Megan Muret and Rochelle Scott against Georgia State. But a 1-6 record in third sets doomed the Horned Frogs as all six losses throughout the day came in the third. The lone three-set victory came from Maria Gonzalez and Ana Vergara, it was their program-record 12th three-set win this season.

To continue this historic out of a season, four Horned Frogs pairings have been awarded AVCA Top Flight honors: Alvarez/Moreno, Alexis Filippone/Hailey Brockett, Gonzalez/Vergara, and Muret/Scott.

This is the most TCU pairings to earn the recognition in program history, after three were awarded last season. The Top Flight program, now in its fourth year, recognizes beach pairs who compete in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight and win at least 75% of their matches. This year, 62 pairs representing 35 schools—from all three NCAA divisions and the NAIA—are Top Flight.

This year was a bunch of accolades that was handed out to a team that was well deserving. despite this loss. The Horned Frogs deserve their flowers for their performances.

