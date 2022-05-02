TCU Beach Volleyball Are Runner Ups In CCSA Championship

To kick everything off at the CCSA Conference tournament. TCU beach volleyball (37-2) defeated Tulane Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinal of the CCSA Conference Invitational in Huntsville, Ala. This is the second time in program history that the Horned Frogs have made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament. Then the next day, TCU beach volleyball (38-2) defeated No. 4 Florida State by a 3-2 score Friday afternoon.

TCU beach volleyball thought they were done with Florida State, but the Frogs had to face them again in the championship. This time, the cards did not fall in TCU's favor. The Horned Frogs fell to No. 4 Florida State, 3-1, Saturday afternoon in the CCSA Conference Championship. For the first time in program history, TCU earns CCSA Conference Runner-Up.

Granted the Horned Frogs fell in the championship to Florida State. It has still been a historic season, with only have three losses on the seasons and zero losses at home. The Horned Frogs have put together a season that is going to be known forever in Fort Worth and the beach volleyball community if they can cap it off right.

Coach Hector Gutierrez stated, "This has been our motto of the year, take it one match at a time and don’t worry about what comes next."

Clearly that has been there motto. The numbers do not lie, and this year's squad has been rolling all year long. The loss in the CCSA conference championship definitely does not define them. Coach Gutierrez knew what Florida State is capable of. He is proud of the way his team battle. This team will absolutely show some resilience and have short term memory as they get ready for the NCCA tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama. If the Horned Frogs can capture this historic season with NCAA hardware no one will ever forget what this team has done even if don't win the championship.

Next up: TCU is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA national championship tournament. The first round is Wednesday, May 4. TCU will face the No. 15 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1:30 p.m. The first round is a single elimination. The eight teams that win the first round will then be in a double-elimination tournament over the weekend. All first round games can be seen on ESPNU.

