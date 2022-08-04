TCU Cross Country Schedule Announced

This year’s schedule was released on Wednesday for both men’s and women's cross country teams at TCU. The cross country schedule is one of the shortest of all of the teams at TCU. The team will compete in four regular-season meets before participating in the Big 12 Championships and then perhaps the NCAA postseason.

Khadevis Robinson, the new Director of TCU Track and Field, announced this year's schedule. Robinson just started the job last week.

TCU kicks off the season at the ACU NAIMADU Classic on September 2 in Abilene, Texas. The following week, the Frogs head to the UTA Season Opener on Sept. 10 in Arlington, Texas. To wrap up September, the Frogs will split between the Texas A&M Invitational on September 16 and the Texas Tech Open on September 17.

The Horned Frogs travel to College Station, Texas, on October 15 for the Arturo Barrios Invitational to conclude the regular season. Texas Tech will host the Big 12 Championships on October 28. The NCAA South Central Regional is on November 1 in College Station, Texas. The NCAA Cross Country Championships will be on November 19 in Stillwater, Okla.

2022 TCU Cross Country Schedule

Sept. 2 – ACU NAIMADU Classic – Abilene, Texas

Sept. 10 – UTA Season Opener – Arlington, Texas

Sept. 16 – Texas A&M Invitational – College Station, Texas

Sept. 17 – Texas Tech Open – Lubbock, Texas

Oct. 15 – Arturo Barrios Invitational – College Station, Texas

Oct. 28 – Big 12 Championships – Lubbock, Texas

Nov. 11 – NCAA South Central Regional – College Station, Texas

Nov. 19 – NCAA Championships – Stillwater, Oklahoma

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.