TCU Cross Country Schedule Announced

TCU Athletics

TCU Cross Country Schedule Announced

The Horned Frogs have four regular-season meets this fall

This year’s schedule was released on Wednesday for both men’s and women's cross country teams at TCU. The cross country schedule is one of the shortest of all of the teams at TCU. The team will compete in four regular-season meets before participating in the Big 12 Championships and then perhaps the NCAA postseason.

Khadevis Robinson, the new Director of TCU Track and Field, announced this year's schedule. Robinson just started the job last week.

TCU kicks off the season at the ACU NAIMADU Classic on September 2 in Abilene, Texas. The following week, the Frogs head to the UTA Season Opener on Sept. 10 in Arlington, Texas. To wrap up September, the Frogs will split between the Texas A&M Invitational on September 16 and the Texas Tech Open on September 17.

The Horned Frogs travel to College Station, Texas, on October 15 for the Arturo Barrios Invitational to conclude the regular season. Texas Tech will host the Big 12 Championships on October 28. The NCAA South Central Regional is on November 1 in College Station, Texas. The NCAA Cross Country Championships will be on November 19 in Stillwater, Okla.

2022 TCU Cross Country Schedule

Sept. 2 – ACU NAIMADU Classic – Abilene, Texas
Sept. 10 – UTA Season Opener – Arlington, Texas
Sept. 16 – Texas A&M Invitational – College Station, Texas
Sept. 17 – Texas Tech Open – Lubbock, Texas
Oct. 15 – Arturo Barrios Invitational – College Station, Texas
Oct. 28 – Big 12 Championships – Lubbock, Texas
Nov. 11 – NCAA South Central Regional – College Station, Texas
Nov. 19 – NCAA Championships – Stillwater, Oklahoma

September 18, 2021: TCU Volleyball battles crosstown rival in front of the largest crowd of the season. SMU won 3-2 Schollmaier Arena.
