TCU Equestrian:  Good, Better, Best

Rankings are a strange thing.  It seems that the TCU equestrian team has defeated all possible on-comers and are still ranked at a mere No. 4.  One wonders how these decisions are made.  

In a further testament to the extraordinary talent exhibited by the TCU equestrian team, TCU easily dominated Sweet Briar, 9-1, last Saturday at Diamond Creek Ranch (Sweet Briar is currently ranked No. 1 in NECA Single Discipline).  Two Horned Frogs earned the Most Outstanding Player designation while Isabella Baxter tied her career high in Fences. 

TCU (9-5; 3-3 Big 12) swept Fences 5-0, their fourth sweep of the season.  Graduate student Raegan Rast rode Van to a 74-71 win.  Sydney Berube carded an 84 on Pancake while freshman Emy Lucibello earned the third point for TCU with a 78-68 victory on Connor.  Isabella Baxter tied her career high and achieved her highest score of the season, with a 90 on Will.  Ashleigh Scully brought the win home, carding an 82 on Henry. 

In Flat, the TCU equestrian team beat their opponent 4-1 for the fourth consecutive time this season.  Wynne Weatherly came strong out of the gate, scoring an 83.5 on Lui, earning TCU its first point and claiming the MOP.  Meanwhile Sydnie Young claimed her third win of the season, defeating her opponent by 5.5 points with a 75.5 on Lina.  Scully sealed the deal, going 2-0 for the day with an 80-71.5 win on Mo.  

Next up:  The Horned Frogs will be back in action March 25 and 26 as they host the Big 12 Championship at Diamond Creek Ranch.

