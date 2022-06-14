TCU Equestrian:  Champing At The Bit

TCU Director of Equestrian, Haley Schoolfield, announced next year's schedule for her team, comprising six home dates and a return to the Fort Worth Stock Show. The Horned Frogs will compete in a total of 15 meets, including a home exhibition contest and six against Big 12 teams.

The Frogs will open the 2022-23 season hosting Tarleton in an exhibition competition on Sept. 16. One week later, on Sept. 23, TCU will open the regular season, meeting Texas A & M on the road. Travel will be considerable for the Frogs, with the following three meets occurring on enemy terrain--against Delaware on Oct. 6, UT-Martin, at a neutral meet site in Dover, Del., on Oct. 7, and Baylor on Oct. 21.

TCU will close out the Fall portion of the schedule with three home events, hosting Oklahoma State on October 28, then Fresno State on Nov. 3, and UC Davis on Nov. 11.

The Horned Frogs will open the Spring schedule with a return to the Fort Worth Stock Show, hosting South Dakota State on Jan. 26. They will kick off a five-meet February, hosting Auburn on on Feb. 3. Consecutive road meets against Fresno State (Feb. 10) and UC Davis (Feb. 11) will precede a home meet against Texas A & M, which the Frogs will host on Feb. 18. TCU will close out the month with a competition on the road against Oklahoma State (Feb. 25).

TCU will host Baylor on March 4, for its regular-season finale and Senior Day.

Of the new schedule, Schoolfield had the following to say:

“We are a team with high goals heading into the upcoming season and we look forward to the 2022-23 schedule . . . We enjoy getting to compete at home and look forward to hosting a total of eight home events next year. There are a lot of talented teams on the schedule and I believe our student-athletes will be ready to take those challenges head on.”

The Big 12 Championship is set for March 24-25, while the NCEA National Championship is slated for April 13-15.

