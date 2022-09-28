TCU Golf: Men and Women's Recap

Both the TCU men's and women's golf teams finished their first couple weeks of the season and competed in their first tournaments. Both teams found success on the course, whether it be an individual success or team success.

First, let's start with the results of how the women did at the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club. The women had a very impressive start to the season, with sophomore Caitlyn Macnab placing first and the team as a whole placing second. TCU sophomore sensation Macnab had an excellent tournament in Norman, Oklahoma. She carded a six-under final-round 64 on the way to set another record shooting a school-best 54-hole score of 69-67-64=200 -10 tournament.

The Frogs were on their A game on Monday's final round, recording a TCU school record for the best team score of 268 (-12), resulting in them finishing second, just three shots back of Number 16-ranked Florida State. Junior Lois Lau also had a great round; she carded a final round of 64 (-6), as both herself and Macnab tied for the second lowest single-round score in TCU women's golf history. Both players set new single-round career lows, with Lau beating her previous low of 66 and Macnab carving off a stroke from her original career-low score of 65. TCU women's golf set many new school records, including the best single-round team score of 268 that beat out the previous season's score of 275, set at the Jim West Challenge. They also set a new program record score of 831 over 54 holes, beating last year's 832.

Freshman Sofia Barroso Sá competed in her first collegiate golf tournament and shot under par on Monday's final round, posting a score of 68 (-2). Freshman Charlotte Cattaneo also competed in her first collegiate tournament, where she fired a score of 72 (+2) in Monday's final round, while junior Sabrina Nguyen scored a 74 (+4).

TCU was so close to their first season win they were just three shots off of Florida State, who captured the team title with a 54-hole score of 267-285-276=828 (-12). The Horned Frogs, who finished above three of the four ranked teams in the field, moved them up by five in each final two rounds, from 12th place to a runner-up finish. The Lady Horned Frogs will be back on the course October 3-4, competing in the Barbara Nicklaus Cup. The tournament will occur at the historic Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ill.

Now let's move on and talk about the TCU men's golf team. The Horned Frogs had a good tournament at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They finished fourth out of nineteen teams. Senior Aymeric Laussot led the TCU men's golf team to a fourth-place finish. He shot his career-best round on an opening day with a score of 7-under 65, and Laussot tied for seventh place at 5-under 211. Senior Gustav Frimodt also had a top 10 finish with a 3-under 213. Senior Jacob Skov Olesen finished in 30th place at 3-over 219, and Sophomore Ethan Dial was one shot back at 4-over 220. The Frogs shot 4-under 860 for the tournament, only two shots behind third-place UNLV, and San Diego State won the title by a large margin at 16-under 848.

TCU will be back in action as they host the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on October 3-4 at Colonial Country Club, where some of the nation's top golfers compete.

Women’s Team Results:

1. Florida State, 267-285-276=828 (-12)

2. TCU, 280-283-268=831 (-9)

3. Oklahoma State, 275-285-273=833 (-7)

4. Houston, 277-282-275=834 (-6)

5. Baylor, 277-284-275=836 (-4)

6. Iowa State, 283-292-266=841 (+1)

7. Oklahoma, 268-290-284=842 (+2)

8. Clemson, 273-292-278=843 (+3)

9. Tulsa, 278-288-281=847 (+7)

T10. Virginia Tech, 273-292-285=850 (+10)

T10. North Texas, 277-285-288=850 (+10)

12. Louisville, 286-283-282=851 (+11)

13. UTSA, 279-296-277=852 (+12)

14. Illinois, 276-294-285=855 (+15)

15. Texas State, 284-288-293=865 (+25)

16. Oklahoma (B), 292-293-293=878 (+38)

TCU Women’s Golf Results:

1. Caitlyn Macnab, 69-67-64=200 (-10)

T5. Lois Lau, 71-68-64=203 (-7)

T27. Sofia Barroso Sá, 71-72-68=211 (+1)

65. Sabrina Nguyen, 69-76-74=219 (+9)

T74. Charlotte Cattaneo, 74-76-72=222 (+12)

TCU Men’s Results:

3. TCU: 283 – 283 = 566 (+10)

T2. Aymeric Laussot: 65 – 72 = 137 (-7)

T15. Gustav Frimodt: 71 – 71 = 142 (-2)

T17. Jacob Skov Olesen: 72 – 71 = 143 (-1)

T21. Ethan Dial: 75 – 69 = 144 (E)

T87. Brandon Massey: 77 – 76 = 153 (+9)

