Skip to main content
TCU To Host Men’s And Women’s Big 12 Tennis Championships

TCU To Host Men’s And Women’s Big 12 Tennis Championships

Both tournaments will be held on the purple courts this weekend.

TCU Athletics

Both tournaments will be held on the purple courts this weekend.

The regular seasons of men’s and women's tennis have ended. Next up for all the teams is the Big 12 Championships, held in Fort Worth at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center at TCU this weekend.

Ticket prices are $5 each day, payable in cash at the gate. Parking is free.

Here’s a look at both tournaments with the dates and times of all the matches:

Men’s Tournament

The six men’s teams in the Big 12 will play their tournament starting on Friday, April 22, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

TCU won the regular season with a clean sweep of the other opponents. Here are the current standings:

TeamBig 12 RecordOverall RecordCurrent ITA National Ranking

TCU

5-0

22-3

#1

Baylor

4-1

22-3

#4

Texas

3-2

15-9

#12

Texas Tech

2-3

4-10

#38

Oklahoma

1-4

13-9

#40

Oklahoma State

0-5

11-11

#54

Friday, April 22

Match 1 - No 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oklahoma – 3 p.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 2 – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State – 3 p.m. – Practice Courts

Saturday, April 23

Match 3 – No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Match 1 – 3 p.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 4 – No. 2 Baylor vs. Winner of Match 2 – 3 p.m. – Practice Courts

Sunday, April 24

Match 5 – Championship Match – Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 – 4 p.m. Varsity Courts

Women’s Tournament

All ten schools in the Big 12 have a women’s team. More tournament matches are needed, so the women start a day earlier on Thursday, April 21. The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 1 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oklahoma won the regular season with a clean sweep of the other opponents. Here are the current standings:

TeamBig 12 RecordOverall RecordCurrent ITA National Ranking

Oklahoma

9-0

24-1

#2

Texas 

8-1

17-4

#4

Oklahoma State

7-2

17-4

#11

Baylor

6-3

16-7

#21

Iowa State

4-5

15-5

#34

Kansas

4-5

14-9

#27

Texas Tech

4-5

14-9

#29

TCU

2-7

12-11

NR

Kansas State

1-9

9-13

#54

West Virginia

0-9

7-16

NR

Thursday, April 21

Match 1 – No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State – 10 a.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 2 – No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 West Virginia – 10 a.m. – Practice Courts

Friday, April 22

Match 3 – No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Match 1 – 12 p.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 4 – No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Kansas – 9 a.m. – Practice Courts

Match 5 – No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Match 2 – 9 a.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 6 – No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech – noon – Practice Courts

Saturday, April 23

Match 7 – Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 – 12 p.m. – courts TBD

Match 8 – Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6 – 12 p.m. – courts TBD

Sunday, April 24

Match 9 – Championship Match – Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8 – 1 p.m. Varsity Courts

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

TCU Women's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Women’s Tennis Beats UTSA; Loses To Texas Tech

By Barry Lewis14 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) gestures after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
Football

Notable Big 12 Players In The 2022 NFL Draft

By Brett Gibbons14 hours ago
Sander Jong; TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men's Tennis: Best In Court

By Tyler Brown19 hours ago
Kurtis Byrne of TCU baseball crosses the plate during TCU's 15-1 win over UT Arlington on April 19, 2022
Baseball

TCU Baseball: You Get A Hit, You Get A Hit, You Get A Hit

By Barry Lewis19 hours ago
Infielder Trey Lipscomb celebrates with a teammate after hitting a homerun during the Missouri at Tennessee baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 9: TCU Ranked Once Again

By Barry LewisApr 19, 2022
TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis Wins Big 12 Regular Season Championship

By Barry LewisApr 19, 2022
Caedmon Parker of TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball Wraps Season Series With UT Arlington

By Barry LewisApr 19, 2022
Tommy Sacco of TCU baseball versus Texas Tech on Thursday, April 14, 2022
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Easter Treats For The Purple Teams

By Barry LewisApr 18, 2022