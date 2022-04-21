TCU To Host Men’s And Women’s Big 12 Tennis Championships
The regular seasons of men’s and women's tennis have ended. Next up for all the teams is the Big 12 Championships, held in Fort Worth at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center at TCU this weekend.
Ticket prices are $5 each day, payable in cash at the gate. Parking is free.
Here’s a look at both tournaments with the dates and times of all the matches:
Men’s Tournament
The six men’s teams in the Big 12 will play their tournament starting on Friday, April 22, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m.
TCU won the regular season with a clean sweep of the other opponents. Here are the current standings:
|Team
|Big 12 Record
|Overall Record
|Current ITA National Ranking
TCU
5-0
22-3
#1
Baylor
4-1
22-3
#4
Texas
3-2
15-9
#12
Texas Tech
2-3
4-10
#38
Oklahoma
1-4
13-9
#40
Oklahoma State
0-5
11-11
#54
Friday, April 22
Match 1 - No 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oklahoma – 3 p.m. – Varsity Courts
Match 2 – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State – 3 p.m. – Practice Courts
Saturday, April 23
Match 3 – No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Match 1 – 3 p.m. – Varsity Courts
Match 4 – No. 2 Baylor vs. Winner of Match 2 – 3 p.m. – Practice Courts
Sunday, April 24
Match 5 – Championship Match – Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 – 4 p.m. Varsity Courts
Women’s Tournament
All ten schools in the Big 12 have a women’s team. More tournament matches are needed, so the women start a day earlier on Thursday, April 21. The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 1 p.m.
Oklahoma won the regular season with a clean sweep of the other opponents. Here are the current standings:
|Team
|Big 12 Record
|Overall Record
|Current ITA National Ranking
Oklahoma
9-0
24-1
#2
Texas
8-1
17-4
#4
Oklahoma State
7-2
17-4
#11
Baylor
6-3
16-7
#21
Iowa State
4-5
15-5
#34
Kansas
4-5
14-9
#27
Texas Tech
4-5
14-9
#29
TCU
2-7
12-11
NR
Kansas State
1-9
9-13
#54
West Virginia
0-9
7-16
NR
Thursday, April 21
Match 1 – No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State – 10 a.m. – Varsity Courts
Match 2 – No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 West Virginia – 10 a.m. – Practice Courts
Friday, April 22
Match 3 – No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Match 1 – 12 p.m. – Varsity Courts
Match 4 – No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Kansas – 9 a.m. – Practice Courts
Match 5 – No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Match 2 – 9 a.m. – Varsity Courts
Match 6 – No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech – noon – Practice Courts
Saturday, April 23
Match 7 – Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 – 12 p.m. – courts TBD
Match 8 – Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6 – 12 p.m. – courts TBD
Sunday, April 24
Match 9 – Championship Match – Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8 – 1 p.m. Varsity Courts
