TCU To Host Men’s And Women’s Big 12 Tennis Championships

The regular seasons of men’s and women's tennis have ended. Next up for all the teams is the Big 12 Championships, held in Fort Worth at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center at TCU this weekend.

Ticket prices are $5 each day, payable in cash at the gate. Parking is free.

Here’s a look at both tournaments with the dates and times of all the matches:

Men’s Tournament

The six men’s teams in the Big 12 will play their tournament starting on Friday, April 22, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

TCU won the regular season with a clean sweep of the other opponents. Here are the current standings:

Team Big 12 Record Overall Record Current ITA National Ranking TCU 5-0 22-3 #1 Baylor 4-1 22-3 #4 Texas 3-2 15-9 #12 Texas Tech 2-3 4-10 #38 Oklahoma 1-4 13-9 #40 Oklahoma State 0-5 11-11 #54

Friday, April 22

Match 1 - No 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oklahoma – 3 p.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 2 – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State – 3 p.m. – Practice Courts

Saturday, April 23

Match 3 – No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Match 1 – 3 p.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 4 – No. 2 Baylor vs. Winner of Match 2 – 3 p.m. – Practice Courts

Sunday, April 24

Match 5 – Championship Match – Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 – 4 p.m. Varsity Courts

Women’s Tournament

All ten schools in the Big 12 have a women’s team. More tournament matches are needed, so the women start a day earlier on Thursday, April 21. The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 1 p.m.

Oklahoma won the regular season with a clean sweep of the other opponents. Here are the current standings:

Team Big 12 Record Overall Record Current ITA National Ranking Oklahoma 9-0 24-1 #2 Texas 8-1 17-4 #4 Oklahoma State 7-2 17-4 #11 Baylor 6-3 16-7 #21 Iowa State 4-5 15-5 #34 Kansas 4-5 14-9 #27 Texas Tech 4-5 14-9 #29 TCU 2-7 12-11 NR Kansas State 1-9 9-13 #54 West Virginia 0-9 7-16 NR

Thursday, April 21

Match 1 – No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State – 10 a.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 2 – No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 West Virginia – 10 a.m. – Practice Courts

Friday, April 22

Match 3 – No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Match 1 – 12 p.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 4 – No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Kansas – 9 a.m. – Practice Courts

Match 5 – No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Match 2 – 9 a.m. – Varsity Courts

Match 6 – No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech – noon – Practice Courts

Saturday, April 23

Match 7 – Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 – 12 p.m. – courts TBD

Match 8 – Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6 – 12 p.m. – courts TBD

Sunday, April 24

Match 9 – Championship Match – Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8 – 1 p.m. Varsity Courts

