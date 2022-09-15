TCU Men's Golf: Results at the Frederica Cup

Coach Bill Montigel and the TCU Men's Golf team kicked off their season placing 8th at the Frederica Cup on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The Horned Frogs had their best round as a team on Thursday where they shot a 6-under 354 to finish 9-over 1089 for the tournament. The team was led by senior golfer Gustav Frimodt, who recorded his second-straight round of 1-under 71. He finished at even-par 216 and a tie for 34th place overall. Senior Brent Hamm had his best round of the tournament on Thursday with a score of 2-under 70. He finished tied for 39th place with his teammate senior Jacob Skov Olesen with a score of 2-over 218 for the tournament.

Senior Aymeric Laussot shot a 1-over 73 round on the final day to finish in 44th place for the tournament. Senior Chris Berzina had not only his best round for the tournament, but also his best round in his career at TCU. He shot a career-best 6-under 66 on Tuesday. The senior played a bogey-free round with four birdies and one eagle. He shot 7-over 223 for the tournament and finished in 45th place. The Horned Frogs are back in action September 23-24 at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at the Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque, N.M.

TCU RESULTS

8. TCU: 367 – 368 – 354 = 1089 (+9) 34. Gustav Frimodt: 74 – 71 – 71 = 216 (E) T39. Brent Hamm: 72 – 76 – 70 = 218 (+2) T39. Jacob Skov Olesen: 73 – 71 – 74 = 218 (+2) 44. Aymeric Laussot: 71 – 76 – 73 = 220 (+4) 45. Chris Berzina: 79 – 78 – 66 = 223 (+7) T46. Brandon Massey: 77 – 74 – 76 = 227 (+11)

Team Results

1. Vanderbilt: 1011(-69) 2. Oklahoma: 1014 (-66) 3. Texas Tech: 1034 (-46) 4. Georgia: 1036 (-44) 5. Mississippi State: 1044 (-36) 6. Ohio State: 1051 (-29) 7. Arkansas: 1062 (-18) 8. TCU: 1089 (+9)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.