TCU Men’s Tennis Wins Big 12 Regular Season Championship

Make it a clean sweep of Big 12 opponents this season. The TCU Horned Frogs men’s tennis team (22-3, 5-0) wrapped up the regular season with a swing through Oklahoma last weekend. They defeated Oklahoma State on Thursday, 5-1. Then beat Oklahoma on Saturday, 5-2.

The victory against OSU secured a piece of the Big 12 regular-season championship. It was then won outright with the victory against OU. It is the Frogs’ fifth championship in the last six years. Including the tournament, TCU has seven Big 12 Championship trophies in the previous six completed seasons.

“Winning the Big 12 Conference regular season is something to be very proud of, and we will certainly enjoy the title.,” said head coach David Roditi. “We will need to be ready to go and battle during the tournament next week at home in front of our awesome fans. I'm very proud of the whole team and thankful for our staff who is here to support us. Go Frogs!"

Here is a recap of the two dual matches with Oklahoma State and Oklahoma that secured the championship:

#1 TCU 5 – #52 Oklahoma State 1 – April 14 – Stillwater, Oklahoma

TCU won the doubles point again, their 21st season, thanks to a quick set won at No. 3 by Juan Carlos Aguilar and Pedro Vives, 6-2. A win then followed this at No. 2 by Sander Jong and Luis Maxted, 6-3. Sander and Jong improved to 14-4 as a pair. The set at No. 1 with Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley did not finish after the point was won.

Fearnley got a quick victory in the singles matches winning at No. 4, 6-1, 6-3 to put the Frogs up 2-0. Moments later, Aguilar won his match at No. 2, 6-1, 6-2. The dual was clinched with Jong winning at No. 3, 6-3, 6-4. Two of the remaining matches were completed, with Fomba improved to 12-4 on the season with a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 win at No. 1 and Tim Ruehl losing his match at No. 6, 4-6, 6-7 (6-8).

#1 TCU 5 – #38 Oklahoma 2 – April 16 – Norman, Oklahoma

The road trip through Oklahoma continued two days later with the regular-season finale in Norman.

In the doubles matches, Jong and Maxted at No. 2 won their set 6-3. The Sooners won the next match with Aguilar and Vives losing at No. 3, 2-6. It came down to the match at No. 1, and Fomba/Fearnley won that 6-3 to give the Frogs the doubles point.

The Sooners got on the board quickly, with Vives losing his match at No. 4, 3-6, 3-6. Fearnley put the Frogs back up 2-1 with his win at No. 3, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5. But the Sooners weren’t done and tied the dual again at 2-2 when Maxted lost at No. 5, 5-7, 6-2, 1-6.

That would do it for Oklahoma, though. Tomas Jirousek would get the Frogs to 3-2 with his win at No 6, 7-6 (13-11), 6-4. The dual and outright Big 12 title would be clinched when Fomba won at No. 1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2. Jong would finish his match and win a team-high 19 singles victories when he won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5.

Next up: TCU hosts both the Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Championships on the purple courts at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The women’s tournament begins on Thursday, April 21. The men’s tournament starts on Friday, April 22. TCU will play its first dual on Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m. on the varsity courts. They will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

2022 Men’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 12 vs. UTRGV – Won 6-1

January 14 vs. Florida – Won 4-3

January 16 vs. Tennessee – Lost 3-4

January 27 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-1

January 29 vs. Portland – Won 4-0

January 30 vs. Tulsa – Won 4-0

February 6 vs. Ole Miss – Won 4-3

February 11 at Mississippi State – Won 6-1

February 13 vs. Virginia – Won 4-1

February 18-21 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Nationals Championship

February 18 vs. Virginia – Won 4-2

February 19 vs. Texas – Won 4-0

February 20 vs. Ohio State – Won 4-3

February 21 vs. Tennessee – Won 4-1

March 2 vs. Michigan – Lost 4-1

March 5 at Illinois – Won 4-2*

March 10 at UCLA – Won 4-2

March 19 vs. USF – Won 6-1

March 21 at SMU – Won 4-1*

March 25 vs. Baylor – Lost 2-5

March 27 at Tulane – Won 7-0

April 1 vs. Texas Tech – Won 6-1

April 3 at Baylor – Won 4-3

April 9 vs. Texas – Won 4-1

April 14 at Oklahoma State – Won 5-1

April 16 at Oklahoma – Won 5-2

April 23-24 Big 12 Championship

May 19 NCAA Championship

*Match played indoors due to weather

