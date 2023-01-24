TCU Rifle: Frogs Open Spring Season With Sweep Of Ohio State

The TCU women’s rifle team remains perfect on the season as they fired a team score of 4,744 in the win over Nebraska on Saturday. The team score was the fifth-highest mark in TCU program history. By discipline, that score was a 2,389 in air rifle, the third-highest in program history, and a 2,355 in smallbore.

TCU had five of the top seven shooters in the match. Julie Johannessen led all scorers with an aggregate mark of 1,192. Stephanie Grundsoe placed second with a mark of 1,190. Other Frogs in the top seven included Katie Zaun (1,183; 4th), Abigail Gordon (1,178; 6th), and Kristen Hemphill (1,176; 7th).

In smallbore, TCU again had five of the top seven marks. Grundsoee and Johannessen both fired a match-high 593 in the discipline. Zaun contributed a 587, followed by a 582 from Hemphill and a 581 from Gordon.

In air rifle, TCU had the top four marks. All five shooters in the discipline fired a 594 or better. Johannessen led the field with a 599, followed by Grundsoee (597), Gordon (597), and Zaun (596). Hemphill finished eighth with a 594.

The bada$$es continue to be bada$$es!

Next up: The TCU Horned Frogs travel to El Paso to take on UTEP on Saturday, January 28.

