TCU Rifle: Frogs Open Spring Season With Sweep Of Ohio State

Horned Frogs swept the Buckeyes in two matches over the holiday weekend.
The TCU women’s rifle team remains perfect on the season as they fired a team score of 4,744 in the win over Nebraska on Saturday. The team score was the fifth-highest mark in TCU program history. By discipline, that score was a 2,389 in air rifle, the third-highest in program history, and a 2,355 in smallbore.

TCU had five of the top seven shooters in the match. Julie Johannessen led all scorers with an aggregate mark of 1,192. Stephanie Grundsoe placed second with a mark of 1,190. Other Frogs in the top seven included Katie Zaun (1,183; 4th), Abigail Gordon (1,178; 6th), and Kristen Hemphill (1,176; 7th).

In smallbore, TCU again had five of the top seven marks. Grundsoee and Johannessen both fired a match-high 593 in the discipline. Zaun contributed a 587, followed by a 582 from Hemphill and a 581 from Gordon.

In air rifle, TCU had the top four marks. All five shooters in the discipline fired a 594 or better. Johannessen led the field with a 599, followed by Grundsoee (597), Gordon (597), and Zaun (596). Hemphill finished eighth with a 594.

The bada$$es continue to be bada$$es!

Next up: The TCU Horned Frogs travel to El Paso to take on UTEP on Saturday, January 28.

