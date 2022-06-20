TCU Soccer:  Bright Off To Sweden

TCU's Messiah Bright has just won the Nobel Prize for podiatric wellness and will be heading off to Sweden to collect her $1,000,000 +.

Well, not exactly.

She will be journeying to Sweden, however, and for good reason. Messiah Bright has been named to the US-U23 Women's Youth National Team, and will be in Sweden this June. Bright and the rest of the 21-player roster will compete in friendlies against India and Sweden in the Women's U-23 Three-Nations Tournament.

The US team will take on India on June 25, in Helsingborg, in the first-ever match between a U.S Women's National Team and India, who is the host of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October. The USA will then face Sweden on June 28 in Vittsjo.

Bright will make her U-23 national team debut after an incredible senior season that included a complete re-write of TCU's record books. The Dallas, Texas native scored 40 points in one year, first in TCU history, and, in so doing, tallied 17 goals (also a record) and six assists; all told she set career records for goals (39) and points (a whopping 92!).

Her efforts on the field earned her first-team all-Big 12 honors. She was named Big 12 Player of the Week twice during the regular season, and was key to TCU's run to the Big 12 Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Bright was named the Big 12 Tournament's Offensive Most Outstanding Player, garnering United Soccer Coaches Association First Team All-America honors and becoming the fifth Frog to be named an All-American in the past two years.

Fans of TCU athletics have reason for excitement: Ms. Bright will return to TCU for her Covid-relief year this season.

The Frogs kick off the 2022 campaign hosting Wisconsin on Aug. 18 at Garvey-Rosenthal.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.