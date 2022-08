TCU Sports:  Rookies Of The Year

Of the 469 student-athletes to be named to the 2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, 53 are Horned Frogs. The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team comprises students who are new, including freshmen, to their particular institution.

West Virginia led the way, with 68 members selected, followed by Kansas with 56, TCU's 53 not far behind.

A total of 56 student-athletes were nominated with 4.0 grade point averages.

Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, to achieve membership to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, a student-athlete must be new to the institution (or a freshman), having completed 23 hour of non-remedial course work, and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.0.

Additionally, the student-athlete must have performed in at least one sporting event and must have been a member of their institution's team for their sport's entire NCAA Championship segment. The Academic All-Big 12 has been in place since 2012-13.

TCU's honorees include:

Trip Banta III--Baseball, majoring in Movement Science

Owen Blackledge--Baseball, majoring in Economics

Cohen Feser--Baseball, majoring in Business

Brody Green--Baseball, majoring in Business

Logan Maxwell--Baseball, majoring in Business

Hunter Teplansky--Baseball, majoring in Movement Science

Gray Thomas--Baseball, majoring in Business

Cole Despie--Men's Basketball, majoring in Business

Noah Bolticoff--Football, majoring in Criminal Justice

Matthew Kerr--Football, majoring in Communications

David Ekdhal--Men's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Business

Philip Endom--Men's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Speech Pathology

Alec Hubbard--Men's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Jake Litchfield--Men's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Graphic Design

Tristan McFarland--Men's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Business

Brady White--Men's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Communications

Jadon Wuilliez--Men's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Lui Maxted--Men's Tennis, majoring in Economics

Stone Burke--Men's Track and Field, majoring in Business

Bryce Fisher--Men's Track and Field, majoring in Communications

Clay Macdonald--Men's Track and Field, majoring in Business

Finn Riley--Men's Track and Field, majoring in Political Science and Communications

Noah Winters--Men's Track and Field, majoring in Economics

Paige Bradley--Women's Basketball, majoring in Business

Sidney Dunham--Equestrian, majoring in Child Development

Emily Lucibello--Equestrian, majoring in Business

Chloe Peebles--Equestrian, majoring in Strategic Communications

Laurel Smith--Equestrian, majoring in Business

Jenevieve Welker--Equestrian, majoring in Criminal Justice

Elizabeth West--Equestrian, majoring in Biology

Avery Blake--Women's Golf, majoring in Business

Caitlyn Macnab--Women's Golf, majoring in Health and Fitness

Anne White--Rifle, majoring in Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Gianna Yokoe--Rifle, majoring in Psychology

Jacqueline Barnes--Soccer, majoring in Business

Brenna Brosma--Soccer, majoring in Health and Fitness

Paige Crews--Soccer, pre-major

Camryn Lancaster--Soccer, majoring in Strategic Communications

Lauren Memoly--Soccer, majoring in Business

Olivia Pena--Soccer, majoring in Interior Design

Luana Araco Dominguez--Beach Volleyball, majoring in Business

Hailey Hamlett--Beach Volleyball, majoring in Business

Josephine Sek--Beach Volleyball, majoring in Movement Science

Claire Chahbandour--Women's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Political Science-International

Jeanne Dahmen--Women's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Health and Fitness

Jordan Edwards--Women's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Criminal Justice

Anna Kwong--Women's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Biology

Rylee Moore--Women's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Biology

Olivia Rhodes--Women's Swimming and Diving, majoring in Nutrition

Ibukunoluwa Alausa--Women's Track and Field, majoring in Biology

Samantha Callaway--Women's Track and Field, majoring in Interior Design

Emma Seetoo--Women's Track and Field, majoring in Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Cecily Bramschreiber--Volleyball, majoring in Interior Design

