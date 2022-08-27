Skip to main content
TCU Swimming and Diving: 2022-23 Schedule

Last year’s squad set numerous school records; this year’s team looks to continue to improve upon that
This page will be updated throughout the season as TCU Swimming and Diving teams compete.

2022 Men’s Swimming and Diving Schedule/Results

Oct. 7 – Dust Your Boots Off Invitational – Austin, Texas
Oct. 13-14 – BYU – Provo, Utah
Nov. 4 – Texas A&M – College Station, Texas
Nov. 16-18 – Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) – College Station, Texas
Nov. 17-19 – SMU Invitational (Diving only) – Dallas, Texas
Dec. 2 – SMU – Dallas, Texas
Jan. 12-13 - University of Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 28 – Missouri State – Fort Worth, Texas
Feb. 4 – Pre Conference Time Trial – Dallas, Texas
Feb. 22-25 – Big 12 Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 2-4 – American Short Course Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 6-8 – NCAA Diving Zones – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mar. 9-11 – National Invitational Championships – Elkhart, Indiana
Mar. 22-25 - NCAA Championships – Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCU Diving; Alec Hubbard

Alec Hubbard of the TCU Diving team

2022 Women’s Swimming and Diving Schedule/Results

Oct. 7 – Dust Your Boots Off Invitational – Austin, Texas
Oct. 13-14 – BYU – Provo, Utah
Nov. 4 – Texas A&M – College Station, Texas
Nov. 16-18 – Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) – College Station, Texas
Nov. 17-19 – SMU Invitational (Diving only) – Dallas, Texas
Dec. 2 – SMU – Dallas, Texas
Jan. 12-13 - University of Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 28 – Iowa State – Fort Worth, Texas
Feb. 4 – Pre Conference Time Trial – Dallas, Texas
Feb. 22-25 – Big 12 Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 2-4 – American Short Course Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 6-8 – NCAA Diving Zones – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mar. 9-11 – National Invitational Championships – Elkhart, Indiana
Mar. 15-18 – NCAA Championships – Knoxville, Tennessee

Home meets in Bold 

