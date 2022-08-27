TCU Swimming and Diving: 2022-23 Schedule

This page will be updated throughout the season as TCU Swimming and Diving teams compete.

2022 Men’s Swimming and Diving Schedule/Results

Oct. 7 – Dust Your Boots Off Invitational – Austin, Texas

Oct. 13-14 – BYU – Provo, Utah

Nov. 4 – Texas A&M – College Station, Texas

Nov. 16-18 – Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) – College Station, Texas

Nov. 17-19 – SMU Invitational (Diving only) – Dallas, Texas

Dec. 2 – SMU – Dallas, Texas

Jan. 12-13 - University of Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 28 – Missouri State – Fort Worth, Texas

Feb. 4 – Pre Conference Time Trial – Dallas, Texas

Feb. 22-25 – Big 12 Championships – Austin, Texas

Mar. 2-4 – American Short Course Championships – Austin, Texas

Mar. 6-8 – NCAA Diving Zones – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mar. 9-11 – National Invitational Championships – Elkhart, Indiana

Mar. 22-25 - NCAA Championships – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Alec Hubbard of the TCU Diving team TCU Athletics

2022 Women’s Swimming and Diving Schedule/Results

Oct. 7 – Dust Your Boots Off Invitational – Austin, Texas

Oct. 13-14 – BYU – Provo, Utah

Nov. 4 – Texas A&M – College Station, Texas

Nov. 16-18 – Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) – College Station, Texas

Nov. 17-19 – SMU Invitational (Diving only) – Dallas, Texas

Dec. 2 – SMU – Dallas, Texas

Jan. 12-13 - University of Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 28 – Iowa State – Fort Worth, Texas

Feb. 4 – Pre Conference Time Trial – Dallas, Texas

Feb. 22-25 – Big 12 Championships – Austin, Texas

Mar. 2-4 – American Short Course Championships – Austin, Texas

Mar. 6-8 – NCAA Diving Zones – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mar. 9-11 – National Invitational Championships – Elkhart, Indiana

Mar. 15-18 – NCAA Championships – Knoxville, Tennessee

Home meets in Bold

