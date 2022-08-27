TCU Swimming and Diving: 2022-23 Schedule
This page will be updated throughout the season as TCU Swimming and Diving teams compete.
2022 Men’s Swimming and Diving Schedule/Results
Oct. 7 – Dust Your Boots Off Invitational – Austin, Texas
Oct. 13-14 – BYU – Provo, Utah
Nov. 4 – Texas A&M – College Station, Texas
Nov. 16-18 – Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) – College Station, Texas
Nov. 17-19 – SMU Invitational (Diving only) – Dallas, Texas
Dec. 2 – SMU – Dallas, Texas
Jan. 12-13 - University of Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 28 – Missouri State – Fort Worth, Texas
Feb. 4 – Pre Conference Time Trial – Dallas, Texas
Feb. 22-25 – Big 12 Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 2-4 – American Short Course Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 6-8 – NCAA Diving Zones – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mar. 9-11 – National Invitational Championships – Elkhart, Indiana
Mar. 22-25 - NCAA Championships – Minneapolis, Minnesota
2022 Women’s Swimming and Diving Schedule/Results
Oct. 7 – Dust Your Boots Off Invitational – Austin, Texas
Oct. 13-14 – BYU – Provo, Utah
Nov. 4 – Texas A&M – College Station, Texas
Nov. 16-18 – Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) – College Station, Texas
Nov. 17-19 – SMU Invitational (Diving only) – Dallas, Texas
Dec. 2 – SMU – Dallas, Texas
Jan. 12-13 - University of Hawaii – Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 28 – Iowa State – Fort Worth, Texas
Feb. 4 – Pre Conference Time Trial – Dallas, Texas
Feb. 22-25 – Big 12 Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 2-4 – American Short Course Championships – Austin, Texas
Mar. 6-8 – NCAA Diving Zones – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mar. 9-11 – National Invitational Championships – Elkhart, Indiana
Mar. 15-18 – NCAA Championships – Knoxville, Tennessee
Home meets in Bold
