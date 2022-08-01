TCU Swimming And Diving:  O Captain!  My Captain!

Head coach James Winchester has announced the hiring of Graydon Tedder as an assistant coach for the TCU Swimming & Diving program.

"We're really excited to welcome Graydon to the TCU swimming & diving staff," Winchester said. "During the hiring process, it was evident to us that Gray would be a great fit for our program. He has experience as a high-level sprint coach, as well as putting swimmers on the Junior National Team. We look forward to continuing our success in the future."

Prior to joining the Horned Frogs, Tedder served as the Associate Head Coach at Cal State Bakersfield, in which capacity he was responsible for 10 individual state records, nine individual conference championships, and three National Invitational Championships. In addition, he coached two CSCAA Scholar All-Americans, two Olympic Trials qualifiers and an NCAA qualifier.

Before Cal State Bakersfield, he was the head coach and executive director of Roadrunner Aquatics. He coached two members of the Junior National Team who represented the United States at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships and the Junior World Championships. He was also responsible for four individual Junior National Champions.



Tedder's first position as head coach passed with the Sharks Aquatic Club where he coached the first Junior National Qualifier since 2007. He also served as a member of the United States National Junior Team in 2015 and 2016.



He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of South Carolina where he was a member of the varsity swim team for four seasons. He also has his Master of Education in Educational Psychology with a focus in Positive Coaching from the University of Missouri.

"I am very excited to be joining the TCU Swimming and Diving staff," Tedder said. "This is a program on the rise that I have observed from afar over the past few years and I am proud to have the opportunity to come on board. I want to thank James Winchester and every member of his staff for being so welcoming and making me feel at home from day one. Go Horned Frogs!"

