Plunging the Depths: Three Frogs Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards

Following a stellar performance against the University of the Incarnate Word, the TCU men's swimming and diving team swept the Big 12 weekly awards, claiming Swimmer of the Week, Diver of the Week, and Newcomer of the Week honors.

Dusan Babic won two individual events against Incarnate Word. The Belgrade, Serbia native took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:37.87, won the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.29, and took part in winning 200 freestyle relay team that clocked a time of 1:50.75. This Swimmer of the Week honor represents the second of Babic's career.

Earning the Newcomer of the Week honor, Jadon Wuilliez joined Babic on the winning 200 freestyle relay team. The freshman also participated on the victorious 200 medley relay team that clocked a time of 1:31:30. Individually, Wuillez won the 100 breaststroke, clocking a remarkable time of 56:45.

Meanwhile, David Ekdahl continues to enjoy a thoroughly terrific season, earning his fourth Big 12 weekly and third diving honor, which are all the more impressive considering he is a rookie. He won both the 1-meter and the 3-meter with scores of 313.45 and 328.10, respectively. Both scores were good for NCAA Zone cuts.

Needless to say, a team of talent such as this can make us amphibious Frogs everywhere proud.

Next up: The TCU men's swimming and diving team will be in Morgantown, VA for the Big 12 Championships, which will be held on Feb. 23 through Feb. 26.

