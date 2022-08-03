TCU Track & Field Is Reloaded And Ready To Go

You hate to see them go, but you love to watch them leave. Wait. Pause. Out with the old and in with the new. The passing of the baton. After a pretty successful year for TCU Track & Field. The Horned Frogs look to keep that momentum going with the new signing class they are bringing for 2022-2023. TCU Track and Field made a name for themselves by bringing this program back up to what used to be. The Horned Frogs dominated in both Indoor and Outdoor competition. With the help of having star studded athletes like Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, Gracie Morris, Grace Anigbata, Kasey Staley, Robert Gregory Jr., Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga, Ethan Brown, and so many more athletes to name that represented TCU well. With all of those high performing athletes. Some have moved on to better things, and some stayed. The Horned Frogs added 20 recruits.

Out of the 20 recruits coming in, 11 of those signees are from Texas, and that is either the Greater Houston area or Greater DFW area. TCU got some more home grown athletes and is trying to stick to that culture.

Here is the signing class:

Quinn Calhoun

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School: Cypress Woods High School

Best events/marks: Pole Vault (13-7.50)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Qualified for the 2022 TX UIL 6A State Championships in the pole vault … Placed second at the UIL 6A Region II, III meet.

Gavin Champ

Hometown: Princeton, Texas

High School: Princeton High School

Best events/marks: Long Jump (23-9.0), Triple Jump (49-8.0), High Jump (6-4.0)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Was the 2022 Texas UIL 5A State Champion in the triple jump (48-5.50) … Finished second at the Texas UIL 5A State Championships in the long jump (23-9.25).

London Culbreath

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

High School: McKinney North

Best events/marks: 3000m (9:56.99), 5000m (17:27.42)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: A transfer from Arkansas, Culbreath appeared in two meets during the 2022 track season … Was the three-time winner of Gatorade Texas Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year … Notched three 5A State Championships in cross country as well as the 1600m and the 3200m … Established school records in the 800m, mile, 1600m, 3200m.

Elise Dobson

Hometown: Nolensville, Tenn.

High School: Nolensville High School

Best events/marks: Pentathlon (3854), Heptathlon (4732), High Jump (5-6.25), Long Jump (18-3.50), 100mH (14.80)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Won the 2022 Tennessee State Championship in the pentathlon … Was also the high jump state runner-up and placed in the top 10 at the state championships in the 100mH, long jump and 300mH … Named the 2021 Tennessee State Champion in the high jump and garnered runner-up honors in the pentathlon … Graduated summa cum laude and earned All A honor roll all four years of high school.

Emmanuel Ekong

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

High School: North Crowley

Best events/times: 100m (10.37), 200m (21.53)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Was a bronze medalist at the 2021 Junior Olympics … named to the A/B honor roll in high school.

Jade Ferrell

Hometown: Midlothian, Texas

High School: Midlothian High School

Best events/marks: 200m (25.51), High Jump (5-8.0)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Placed sixth in the high jump at this year's TX UIL 5A State Championships … Took third at the UIL 5A District 14 Championships in the 200m with a time of 25.71.

Ke'Yona Gabriel

Hometown: Raceland, La.

High School: Central Lafourche High School

Best events/marks: Long Jump (19-6.50), Triple Jump (41-8.25)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Was the 2022 Nike Outdoor National Runner-Up in the triple jump with a mark of 12.51m … Won four Louisiana State Championships throughout high school career and is a three-time All-American … Named to the faculty list all four years of high school.

Genesis Jackson

Hometown: Sunshine, La.

High School: East Iberville High School

Best events/marks: Long Jump (18-1.25), Triple Jump (39-10.25)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Qualified for the 2022 Nike Indoor nationals and placed in the top 15 in both the long jump and triple jump … placed first with a personal-best jump of 18-1.25 in the long jump at the MVP Vibe Fest Chicagoland … A USATF National Junior Olympic Championships qualifier.

Ryan Jordan

Hometown: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa

High School: Pearson High School

Best events/times: 100m (10.90), 200m (21.90), 400m (47.01)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Was a two-time South African representative at the Africa Championships and the Junior World Championships … Named to the South African U20 National Team in 2021.

Benjamin Kirbo

Hometown: Stephenville, Texas

High School: Stephenville High School

Best events/marks: Pole Vault (16-2.0)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Took first at the TX UIL 4A State Championships with a height of 16' 0" … Claimed the UIL 4A Area 05-06 Championships with a height of 15' 6" … Finished his senior season winning five consecutive meets.

Gabby Martin

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

High School: Life Christian Academy

Best events/times: 800m (2:28.61), 1600m (5:20.07), 3200m (11:44.22)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Qualified for the WIAA 1A State Championships in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m in 2022 … Finished ninth overall in the 3200m with a time of 11:48.88 at this year's state championships.

Graydon Morris

Hometown: Aledo, Texas

High School: Aledo

Best events/marks: 1500m (3:49.20), 3000m (9:06.09), 10,000m (30:27.84)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: A transfer from Texas, Morris appeared in seven meets in his first track season with the Longhorns … Ran in both cross country meets during the 2020 season and finished 17th overall at the Big 12 Championships … Took sixth overall in the mile at the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championships … The only male to qualify for the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships four times in high school … won three consecutive cross country state championships after finishing third as a freshman.

Samarra Monrroy

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

High School: Wilson High School

Best events/marks: 200m (24.88), 400m (54.49)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: A California State Championships qualifier in the 400m and the 4x400 relays … Finished second overall at the 102nd CIF State TF Championships as a member of the 4x400 relay team with a time of 3:47.92 … Placed eighth overall in the 400m with a time of 56.60 at the 102nd CIF State TF Championships.

Theophilus Mudzengerere

Best events/marks: Triple Jump (52-2.0)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Named to the Zimbabwe U20 National Team in 2021.

Damilare Olukosi

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Best events/marks: Triple Jump (51-8.75)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Won the UIL 6A Triple Jump State Championship in the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 51-8.75 … Is the UIL 6A state record holder in the triple jump … graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Sergio Rivas

Hometown: Austin, Texas

High School: Lake Travis High School

Best events/marks: Pole Vault (16-6.75)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Finished third in the pole vault at the 2022 UIL 6A Texas State Championships … Named an AAU All-American in 2021 … Placed third at the 2022 Texas Relays in the pole vault.

Gregory Sholars II

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

High School: R.L. Paschal High School

Best events/times: 60m (6.77), 100m (10.45), 200m (21.05)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: A graduate student transfer from Princeton … Earned NCAA Honorable Mention honors in the 4x100 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships … Named 2022 All Ivy First Team in the 4x100 relay … A member of the 4x100 relay team that broke the Ivy League record … Is an 11-time Junior Olympic All-American.

Kordarion Smith

Hometown: Mexia, Texas

High School: Lancaster High School

Best events/times: 100m (10.23), 200m (21.69)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Earned all-area and all-state honors at the Texas State Championships … Was the state runner-up in the 100m with a time of 10.39 at this year's TX UIL 5A State Championships … A member of the national honor society.

Amere Talley

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

High School: Lutheran High School East

Best events/times: 200m (22.18), 400m (48.14)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: Won the 2021 OHSAA D3 400m State Championship with a personal-best time of 48.14 … Graduated Salutatorian from Lutheran High School East … Was a member of the national Honor Society.

Jada Williams

Hometown: Ruston, La.

High School: Ruston High School

Best events/times: 100m (12.00), 200m (24.20), 400m (55.31)

Athletic and academic accomplishments: A two-time LHSAA State Outdoor Champion in the 400m, most recently winning the 2022 title with a time of 55.31 … Named to the A/B honor roll in high school.

Its going to be a good year to be a Frog more success is coming.

