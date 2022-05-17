Skip to main content
TCU Track & Field: All Gold Everything

Horned Frogs take home three gold medals at the Big 12 championships.

The Horned Frogs harvested some spectacular performances from May 13th through May 15th at the Big 12 Championships. The competing teams in this meet were of course: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia.

TCU made sure they brought the storm with the performances they had this past meet. Kasey Staley broke her own school record in the pole vault and brought home a bronze medal to Fort Worth. 

The men's 4x100 team shined once again as they placed first and broke the meet record with a time of 38.50. The squad of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga, and Robert Gregory Jr. ran a 38.50 (38.62@), the fourth fastest time in the NCAA this season. The Horned Frogs are back-to-back champions in the 4x100.

"I'm gone make it Du. What it Du, Baby." Recording his third Big 12 Outdoor title was Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya. The senior jumped 16.84m (55-3) (1.9w) to place first and notch the second best mark in the NCAA this season. He only needed one jump to claim his third Big 12 Outdoor Championship in three seasons.

In the men's discus, Devin Roberson became TCU's first Big 12 Champion. Heading into his final throw, he was in fourth place. On his final attempt, Roberson threw a mark of 57.36m (188-2) to secure the win and add 10 points to TCU's team score.

Gregory continued his outstanding sophomore season by garnering a bronze medal in the 200m with a time of 20.00 (20.07) (3.8w). It's the second consecutive year he's medaled in the 200m, earning a silver medal last year.

Also notching a bronze medal was the 4x400 relay team. David Seete, Maguranyanga, Simbarashe Maketa, and Ethan Brown placed third with a time of 3:05.02 (3:05.46).

Collectively, the Horned Frogs earned three gold medals and three bronze medals throughout the Big 12 Championships. The Frogs have not dissappointed this year. Track and Field can cap off this year of sports with something special. 

Next up: The Frogs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the NCAA West Regional from May 25-28.

