TCU Track & Field: Mapaya Qualifies for World Championships

What a year it has been for Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya. He has been on a revenge tour since his leg injury last year, in 2021. Mapaya is letting the world know that this is his time.

Following his career-best jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya has qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022 and will represent Zimbabwe.

The World Championships will be held July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. The qualifying standard for the men's triple jump is 17.14m, which he met at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Mapaya will compete on Saturday, July 23rd in the men's triple jump at 6 p.m. PT.

Mapaya captured the NCAA Outdoor Triple Jump Championship in Eugene, Oregon, last week, giving him his second national championship of his career. The Harare, Zimbabwe, native jumped 17.26m (56-7.50) enroot to a new school record and a new personal best. He finished his career with the Horned Frogs as a two-time NCAA Champion, a five-time Big 12 Champion and a nine-time All-American.

No stranger to the international stage, Mapaya won the gold medal in the triple jump at the African Junior championships prior to attending TCU, recording an African junior record 16.30m jump. In order to qualify for the championships, Mapaya jumped 16.01m to win gold at the Southern Region championships.

Mapaya is going to continue to do great things. He represented TCU well and will continue to do so, for his own country, in the World Championships. We are excited for everything this young man continues to conquer.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.