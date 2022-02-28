TCU Track & Field wraps up the indoor season in Ames, Iowa

The Horned Frogs had a solid season in Indoor Track & Field season. They set a lot of records and a lot of good individual performances that gave TCU Track & Field more notoriety.

In Day One, Kasey Staley shattered her own pole vault record and several Frogs qualified for the finals on Day One of the Big 12 Championships.

Staley finished fourth overall with her height of 4.27m. She held the previous record of 4.10m that she set at the Wooo Pig Classic.

Tinotenda Matiyenga sprinted his way to the finals in both the 60m and 200m with times of 6.71 and 21.12, respectively. Teammate Robert Gregory Jr. will join him in the 200m finals with his qualifying time of 21.21.

In the 60mH, Rainey Anderson qualified for tomorrow's finals with a time of 8.10. David Seete advanced to the 600 yard finals as he placed fourth in the preliminaries with a personal-best time of 1:09.19.

Jasmin Muhammad-Graham qualified for the 800m finals with a personal-best time of 2:09.34. In the women's long jump, Khyasia Caldwell placed sixth overall with a mark of 6.23m.

In Day Two the Horned frogs continued to show out. Three Frogs finished in the top three and the women's school record in the mile fell on Day Two of the Big 12 Championships.

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 16.28m. This was the fourth consecutive year Mapaya has finished in the top two in the triple jump finals.

Matiyenga finished third in the 60m with a time of 6.74. In the 200m, Gregory placed third in the 200m with a time of 20.85.

In her Horned Frog debut, Gracie Morris broke the record in the mile with a time of 4:40.81, leading her to a fourth-place finish.

The men's 4x400 squad of Ethan Brown, Matiyenga, David Seete, and Gregory placed fourth with a time of 3:08.64. Seete also finished seventh overall in the 600y finals with a time of 1:09.98.

In the women's triple jump, Grace Anigbata leaped to a fourth-place finish with a mark of 13.13m. In the 800m, Muhammad-Graham ran the second fastest time in TCU history with her time of 2:08.73.

Jaren Holmes jumped his way to a fourth-place finish in the triple jump finals with his mark of 15.48m. In the 60mH, Rainey Anderson finished seventh overall with his time of 8.06.

Next up: Members of both teams will begin their outdoor season at the Longhorn Invitational at 10 a.m. March 5 in Austin, Texas.

