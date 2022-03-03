TCU Track & Field: Three Horned Frogs Qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships

Three members of the TCU track & field teams have qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships. The championships will run from March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.

The Horned Frogs had a sensational indoor season. The Horned Frogs together set all kinds of personal records, school records, conference records, and even national records. TCU Track and Field is on the up and up. A lot of people have not realized it yet, but TCU Track and Field is going to take the nation by storm. Starting with indoor, and I would not be surprised if they dominated this Outdoor season too.

Here are the three TCU individuals that qualified:

Grace Anigbata

Grace Anigbata was selected as she is seeded No. 16 in the women's triple jump with a mark of 13.36m. She currently sits at No. 2 in TCU's record book.

In her first season at TCU, Anigbata finished the regular season with the seventh furthest mark in the Big 12 Conference. She placed fourth at the Big 12 Championships with a leap of 13.13m.

Robert Gregory Jr.

In the 200m, Robert Gregory Jr. enters the championships with the ninth-fastest time at 20.67. Gregory most recently placed third at the Big 12 Championships in the 200m with a time of 20.85.

Gregory earned his first All-America status at last year's indoor championships as he finished 12th overall in the 200m. He also finished eighth overall in the 200m at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & FIeld Championships, earning him first team All-American honors.

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya earned the No. 1 seed in the men's triple jump with his NCAA-leading mark of 16.80m. He has held the top spot in the country since Jan. 29 when he jumped 16.48m at the Texas Tech Open & Multis. Mapaya is currently No. 5 in the world in the triple jump.

Last season, Mapaya earned the national runner-up spot in the triple jump at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track & FIeld Championships, breaking the Zimbabwe indoor triple jump record and TCU's school record in the process. The 2019 NCAA outdoor triple jump champion is a seven-time All-American.

