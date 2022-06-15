TCU Track and Field NCAA National Championship Recap

There were a lot of great performances at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. But, Du is going to do what he does.

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya captured the NCAA Outdoor Triple Jump Championship–the second of his career–on Day Three of the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Mapaya’s defining jump came on his third attempt when the Harare, Zimbabwe, native jumped 17.26m (56-7.50) breaking his own school record and recording a life-time best. This is the second time this season that Mapaya has cleared 17.00m, with the first time at the NCAA West Regional.

His championship-winning jump puts him at No. 4 in the world this season. His previous personal-best jump of 17.13m (56-2.50) is the mark that won him the title in 2019.

Earlier this season, Mapaya won his third consecutive Big 12 Outdoor Triple Jump Championship and his fifth conference title overall. The senior leaves TCU as a nine-time All-American.

Kasey Staley placed 18th overall in pole vault with a height of 4.05m (13-3.50). The Central Michigan transfer finishes her first season at TCU with Honorable Mention honors.

She currently holds both indoor (4.27m) and outdoor (4.30m) school records. Earlier this season, she garnered a bronze medal at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

Gracie Morris finished 22nd in the 1500m semifinals with a time of 4:25.53, garnering Honorable Mention honors in her NCAA Outdoor Championships debut.

The Texas transfer finished her first season as a Horned Frog owning three school records: indoor mile (4:40.81), outdoor 800m (2:05.38) and outdoor 1500m (4:14.59). She also placed fourth at this year’s Big 12 Outdoor Championships in the 1500m.

The men’s 4x100 team garnered First Team All-America honors with their seventh place finish in the finals. The squad of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga, and Robert Gregory Jr. clocked a time of 39.08.

TCU has been a force in the 4x100 all season. The 2022 Big 12 Champions ran five sub-39 times this year.

Gregory capped off his phenomenal sophomore season with a seventh-place finish in the 200m, earning First Team All-America honors. With his 20.54, Gregory is a two-time First Team All-American in the 200m. He ran a personal-best time of 20.34 in the prelims to advance to the finals.

He wrapped up this season with First Team All-America honors in both the 4x100 and 200m. Earlier this year, he was the NCAA Indoor Championship runner-up in the 200m.

Jaren Holmes earned Honorable Mention honors in the triple jump. The North Carolina transfer placed 23rd overall with a leap of 15.48m (50-9.50).

As a team, the Horned Frogs finished 16th overall on the men’s side with 14 points.

