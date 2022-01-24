TCU Track & Field: Aggie Invitational Recap

The Horned Frogs are definitely taking off on the right foot. The TCU track & field teams kicked off 2022 in stellar fashion as both teams finished second overall at the Texas Aggie Invitational.

The men's team finished in second with 74 points and the women's team had 60 points. Both teams only lost to Texas A&M.



Get out of your "Seete" and give him around of applause. David Seete picked up the first individual win of the day as he won the 400m with a time of 47.97. Following right after, Robert Gregory, Jr. ran a personal-best time in the 60m to bring home the win with a time of 6.76. Gregory also won the 60m prelims with his then-personal best time of 6.77.



The Horned Frogs claimed the top three spots on the women's side in the 800m. JMG also known as Jasmin Muhammad-Graham won the race with a time of 2:12.92, moving her into fifth on TCU's top 10 list. Finishing second was Lailah White with a time of 2:14.59 and Rylan Engels rounded out the trio with her time of 2:14.67 which was good for third.

In the final heat of the 200m, Tinotenda Matiyenga placed first with a time of 21.12. He edged out Texas A&M's by .13 seconds to win the event.

Kasey Staley continued her impressive campaign with the Frogs as she finished second in the pole vault with a mark of 4.08 meters.



Devin Roberson finished second in the shot put with a throw of 16.42 meters, tying him for sixth in program history. Also finishing second was as his time of 8.07 was good for silver in the 60m hurdles.



In her Horned Frog debut, Emma Seetoo placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 5.73 meters. finished fourth overall in the pole vault with a height of 3.83m.

Mark your calendars for the Horned Frogs next meet as TCU returns to action at the Texas Tech Open & Multis on Jan. 28-29 in Lubbock, Texas. Friday's meet begins at 3 p.m. and Saturday's starts at 10 a.m.

