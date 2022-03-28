TCU Track & Field Finishes Strong At Texas Relays

Gracie Morris set it off in the mile invitational. She took home first place in the mile with a time of 4:53.71, winning the race by approximately 19 seconds. Last week, she won the 800m, at the TCU Invitational, with a time of 2:06.36. She has won two back-to-back events. Can she get another one?

For the rest of the events:

The Horned Frogs blew past their competition. The men's 4x100 team of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga, and Robert Gregory Jr. placed fifth overall in the finals with a time of 39.33. They had a killer time, on day one of the meet, and they advanced to the finals. They are only going to get better as the outdoor season continues to ramp up.

Khyasia Caldwell won the long jump section B with a mark of 6.41m (21-0.5), giving herself a new personal best. She won the event on her last jump and her leap is the sixth furthest in TCU history.

In the men's discus, Devin Roberson placed fifth in section B with a throw of 54.50m (178-10). Having another Top 10 finish in a throwing event was Sydney Jusczcyk. She finished 10th overall with a throw of 45.49m (149-3).

Kasey Staley finished eighth overall in the pole vault with a height of 4.15m (13-7.25).

In the distance medley relay, Ryan Martin, Ethan Brown, Noah Winters, and Stone Burke ran a time of 10:11.91 to finish 12th overall.

Also placing fifth was Samantha Callaway in the women's discus throw section as she threw a distance of 50.57m (165-11).

In the men's 4x400 relay, David Seete, Maguranyanga, Simbarashe Maketa, and Ethan Brown finished seventh overall with a time of 3:07.69.

Up Next:

The Horned Frogs head to Arizona for the Jim Click Shootout on Saturday, April 9 in Tucson, Ariz.

