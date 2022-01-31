TCU Track & Field: Mapaya Out Jumps the Competition with a Record!

Day One - It was not strong day one for TCU, but they still had pretty good times, to show that they can continue to improve in areas. Highlighting the day was Tinotenda Matiyenga as he advanced to the 60m finals. He ran a 6.66, which tied his personal best, to advance from the semis. He and Jais Smith both represented TCU in the semis after clocking times of 6.71 and 6.75 in the prelims, respectively.

Day Two - Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya recorded the top mark in the country in the triple jump on Day Two of the Texas Tech Open & Multis.



Mapaya only needed one jump to get the win at 16.48m (54' 1"), the current No. 1 jump in the nation. It's the first time Mapaya has competed this season.



Also picking up a win was the 4x400 relay team of David Seete, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga and Robert Gregory Jr. The squad sprinted a first-place time of 3:08.55, the No. 12 time in the NCAA.



Gregory also posted a second-place finish in the 200m with a time of 20.85, the No. 10 time in the country. Following right behind him was Matiyenga, who finished third overall with a time of 20.94, good for No. 18 in the nation.



Also notching a Top 10 time in the 200m was Maguranyanga who finished 10th overall with a time of 21.24.



Jaren Holmes and Patrick Sylla both joined Mapaya in the triple jump finals. Holmes finished fifth overall with a mark of 15.53m and Sylla placed eighth with his mark of 15.30m.



On the women's side, Imani Udoumana finished seventh overall in the triple jump at 12.56m.



The 4x400 squad of Tatianna Martinez, Jasmin Muhammad-Graham, Teleda Williams and Lailah White sprinted to a seventh-place finish with a time of 3:47.16.



In the 800m, Rylan Engels placed eighth overall with her time of 2:16.53.



Next up: The Frogs travel to New Mexico for the NM Collegiate Classic on Feb. 4-5 in Albuquerque, N.M.

