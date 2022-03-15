TCU Track & Field: Gregory Earns Silver at Indoor Nationals

Behind three top three finishes, the TCU men's track & field team finished 10th at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

On the first day of the championship, Tinotenda Matiyenga and Robert Gregory Jr. both advanced to the 200m finals on Day One of the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Both running in the first heat, Matiyenga won his heat and placed third overall in the prelims with a time of 20.72. Coming in right behind him was Gregory who finished second in the heat and fourth overall with a time of 20.84.

Entering the prelims, Matiyenga was seeded 16th and Gregory was seeded seventh. Leading the way for the Horned Frogs was Gregory as he finished second and became the national runner-up in the 200m dash with a time of 20.77, garnering First Team All-American honors.

The sophomore is now a four-time All-American, with this being his first First Team indoor honor.

Joining him on the podium was Matiyenga with a third-place finish in the 200m. The senior ran a time of 20.84 which also earned him First Team All-American honors. This is the first time in his career that Matiyenga's was named an individual indoor track & field First Team All-American

Heading into the NCAA Indoor Championships, Gregory was seeded seventh and Matiyenga was seeded 16th in the 200m.

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya capped off his indoor career with a third-place finish in the triple jump. The senior jumped 16.51m (54-2) to earn the bronze medal and garner First Team All-American honors.

Mapaya is now a four-time indoor track & field First Team All-American.

Despite only having three athletes on the men's side, the Frogs scored 20 team points enroute to a Top 10 team finish.

On the women's side, Grace Anigbata placed 15th overall in the triple jump with a mark of 11.08m (36-4.25), earning Second Team All-American honors.

Next up: TCU hosts the TCU Invitational, which will take place March 18-19 at the Lowdon Track Complex.

