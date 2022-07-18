TCU Triathlon:  Three's Company

TCU Triathlon head coach Jenny Garrison has confirmed the addition of Kurt Woodward, who will serve as assistant coach, to her staff.

Woodward comes to Fort Worth after serving as Coach Garrison's assistant at North Central College from 2016-21. In addition to serving as women's triathlon assistant coach in Naperville, Ill., Woodward was head coach of the men's swimming program.

"I'm very happy to make the move to TCU and to continue coaching alongside Coach Garrison," said Woodward. "I look forward to building a competitive program that will be the premier program in the NCAA for women's triathlon. I plan to produce an NCAA Draft Legal Triathlon, which will showcase the TCU campus. My hope is to one day bring the National Championship Race to Fort Worth."

Woodward, who owns a USAT Level I Triathlon Coaching Certification, began coaching age-group triathletes in the early 2000s, which eventually resulted in his working closely with a USA Triathlon (USAT) High Performance Junior Elite team. He has also assisted with many camps and clinics for USAT at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. These camps and clinics included the USA Junior Men's Select Camp, the USAT U23 Select Camp and the Collegiate Recruitment Program Camp.

While in Naperville, Woodward coached on the MMTT Junior Elite Team and the MMTT Naperville Developmental Youth Team. He has coached many triathlon-specific clinics and masters swim classes, in addition to running club events, track workouts and Computrainer classes with Experience Triathlon. He owns a USAT youth coaching certification and a certification from the National Federation of Personal Trainers.

Woodward has competed as a triathlete since 1998, excelling in all distances. Additional to his competing in triathlon races, he has experience in race directing and is a USA Triathlon-certified race director with an endorsement for draft legal races. He has served as the race director for USA Triathlon NCAA Region Qualifiers from 2016-18 and in 2021. From 2016-22, he worked as assistant race director at USAT Junior Elite Cup Qualifiers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

TCU's inaugural season for women's triathlon is Fall 2023, with triathletes arriving on campus in 2022. The addition of women's triathlon gives TCU 22 sports, the most in the Big 12 Conference.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.