TCU Volleyball: Jason Williams announced  as New Head Coach

Coach Jason Williams comes to TCU after serving as associate head coach at Baylor. His seven years in Waco saw him climb the ranks from volunteer assistant in 2015 to full-time assistant in 2016, and then associate head coach in 2020.

Coach Williams has to go from saying "Sic'em Bears" to saying "Riff Ram" or "Give 'em Hell TCU." Williams was instrumental in Baylor posting six consecutive 20-win seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances, including this year’s 22-6 mark with a 14-2 record in Big 12 Conference play. The Bears climbed as high as No. 6 in the national rankings and made their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Baylor has finished first or second in the Big 12 the last five seasons. In 2019, the Bears earned a No. 1 national ranking, won the program’s first Big 12 championship with a 15-1 conference record, were the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, and reached the Final Four.

Coach Williams was a four-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball, and track) at Plano East Senior High School in Plano, Texas. He went on to play two years of football at Austin College. Williams then embarked on a successful beach volleyball career. Primarily playing setter, he was on several men's teams that competed at the USAV Open Championships. So he is the perfect fit for TCU as he is a fellow DFW native and knows the market of players pretty well.

“Jason is a perfect fit for TCU and Fort Worth,” Donati said. “We have seen firsthand the impact he has had on Baylor’s success as well as in recruiting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the state of Texas. We were very impressed with Jason’s focus on the student-athlete experience, especially in their development on and off the court. In the volleyball community, he is well known and respected across the nation. We are very excited to have Jason as a Horned Frog and to lead our volleyball program into a new era.”

Before arriving at Baylor, Coach Williams was a highly successful coach at the junior club level in Texas. In the 10 years prior to his time in Waco, Coach Williams led his club teams to annual top-20 national rankings with eight of those squads in the top 10. In 2014, Coach Williams' 16s team won the AAU National Championship and the JVA World Challenge. He led three teams to the finals of the USA Junior National Championships in the open division and five top-five finishes.

Coach Williams had some words about the future at TCU. “I want to thank Jeremiah, (TCU Deputy Athletics Director) Mike Sinquefield, and (TCU Senior Associate Athletics Director) Gretchen Bouton for the opportunity to lead this program to new heights,” Williams said. “From the time I stepped on campus and met all the amazing people, I knew it was a great fit and I had a real peace about it. I am from the Metroplex, and I’m glad to be back home. I’m excited to help the student-athletes get to a place they can’t reach on their own. We are going to do great things here, and I’m grateful that I can be just a small part of the future of TCU volleyball.”

Coach Williams' wife, the former Cory Sivertson, was also a setter and became the first volleyball player inducted into the Baylor Hall of Fame. She closed her career holding 18 school records, many of which still stand. Williams credits his successes on the volleyball court to Cory's success, knowledge and influence.



The Williams have two children, Callie and Barrett. Callie was a member of the Baylor volleyball team.

